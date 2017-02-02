Men Wanted In Murder Probe

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Grand Bahama have issued all points bulletins for three Bimini men that they believe can help with an open murder investigation.



Police are looking for 29-year-old Lucas Eugene Rolle and 31-year-old Terrence Jacob Rolle Jr, both of Buccaneer’s Point, South Bimini, and Kayas Alphonso Duncombe, 19, of Bailey Town, Bimini.

According to police, Duncombe is about five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 142 pounds of average build. He has dark brown eyes and a medium brown complexion, with crew cut hair and a goatee.



Lucas Rolle is about six feet one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds with a muscular build. He has dark brown eyes, a medium brown complexion and crew cut hair and a moustache.

Terrence Rolle is six feet tall of average build, weighing 190 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and a medium brown complexion.



Anyone who knows their location is asked to contact the police at 911, the National Crime Prevention Office at 302-8430/1, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS, 352-1919, or 350-3106-9.