Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Launches New E-Passport System

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially launched its new polycarbonate e-passport system.



The launch of the system took place last Thursday at the Passport Office on Thompson Boulevard.

Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Frederick Mitchell said this new system would expedite the processing of passports, noting: “I look forward to greater customer satisfaction as a result of faster processing times.”

Mr Mitchell said that the customer can apply online, and that the system is coordinated with other government agencies.



According to Chief Passport Officer Clarence Russell II, Family Islands will not be disadvantaged, as the system will be launched in several islands as well. It will address all customers, including those who are shut-ins in New Providence and the Family Islands as they would be served by the Passport Office’s mobile unit.

The new e-passport features 50 pages - previously passports contained 25 pages. Mr Russell said that this is particularly advantageous to frequent travellers as it reduces the need for constant renewals.

The cost of the passport remains the same at $50 for adults, and $25 for children.

It is anticipated that the online passport system will be completed by July 2017.