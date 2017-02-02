Pm Promises Disclosure On Bank And Resolve

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Perry Christie last night said the government would soon make a full disclosure on the current affairs of Bank of The Bahamas and Resolve Bahamas.
Firing back at suggestions that such a disclosure would not come before the upcoming general election, Mr Christie said: “The elections are not in the near future.”
He made the declaration during the evening session of the House of Assembly.
“Let me say that we are just about ready to come to parliament with respect to Resolve, its operations and with respect to the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB). We are going to make a full disclosure as to the current affairs and the outcome of Resolve,” he said.
Resolve is a state-owned and controlled company that was established in 2014 to assume liability for $100m of BOB’s non-performing commercial loans.
At the time, BOB had incurred losses in the previous two years, with its most recent quarterly report noting that its shareholders incurred $4.172m in “red ink”.
Comments
viewersmatters 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
What haven't the PM promised? Like the boy who cried wolf
Honestman 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
"PRIME Minister Perry Christie last night said the government would soon make a full disclosure.........."
Sorry, I stopped reading after that.
TalRussell 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Prime Minister, might you be reminded that the public shouldn't have to wait for you to "soon make a full disclosure on the current affairs of the Bank of The Bahamaland and Resolve Bahamaland" - when there are strict Banking Reporting Regulations and Shareholder Reporting & Financial Regulations in place that the media have been reporting are not being followed over the the BOB.
The public believes there to be serious problems at BOB and had the government not steeped in to absorb bad loans that should have never been made to the politically favoured - the damn bank's front door would have been padlocked by insolvency agents.
banker 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
More dead good news, just like the announcement that Baha Mar had been SOLD. The only selling, is Crisco Butt is selling the Bahamians a bill of goods.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID