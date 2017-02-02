Pm Promises Disclosure On Bank And Resolve

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Perry Christie last night said the government would soon make a full disclosure on the current affairs of Bank of The Bahamas and Resolve Bahamas.

Firing back at suggestions that such a disclosure would not come before the upcoming general election, Mr Christie said: “The elections are not in the near future.”

He made the declaration during the evening session of the House of Assembly.

“Let me say that we are just about ready to come to parliament with respect to Resolve, its operations and with respect to the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB). We are going to make a full disclosure as to the current affairs and the outcome of Resolve,” he said.

Resolve is a state-owned and controlled company that was established in 2014 to assume liability for $100m of BOB’s non-performing commercial loans.

At the time, BOB had incurred losses in the previous two years, with its most recent quarterly report noting that its shareholders incurred $4.172m in “red ink”.