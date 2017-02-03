Illegal Dominican Immigrants Apprehended At Freeport Resort

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION officers on Grand Bahama apprehended seven illegal Dominican immigrants on Wednesday at a local resort in Freeport.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper said investigations revealed the immigrants - six men and one woman - came to Freeport to be smuggled to the United States by boat.

According to reports, officers were out on inquiries around 1pm when they stopped and questioned two Dominicans in the International Bazaar. The men told officers that they were on their way to a resort.

When the officers accompanied the men to the resort to retrieve their documents, five more male Dominicans were discovered in the hotel room they were staying in.

Mr Cooper said that the officers recognised two of the men who had been previously arrested in November, 2016, along with eight other Dominicans who had chartered an plane from the Dominican Republic to Freeport. All of the men were in possession of fraudulent work permits and were fined $3,000 each or one year imprisonment. All the men paid the fine and were deported to the Dominican Republic in early December.

This latest group will be flown to New Providence where they will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation.

