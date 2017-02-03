Minnis Blames Plp For "Spread Of Criminality" In Torchbearers Convention Speech

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis tied the recent arson attempt at the Magistrate's Court Complex on Nassau Street to the performance of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Dr Minnis, who confessed to being under the weather, was speaking during the final night of the FNM Youth Torchbearers convention.

"This week's firebomb at the Magistrate's Court Complex on South Street off Nasasu Street is a sign of the troubling times under the PLP," Dr Minnis said on Friday night. "If that Court Complex had burned down, our criminal justice system would have been crippled. There would be an even greater crisis of law and order. That firebomb was an attack on the Bahamian state. It is another example of the spread of criminality on the PLP's watch."

Dr Minnis' speech, like others during the torchbearer convention, stood with the party's familiar theme of castigating the PLP, characterising the governing party's performance this term as horrible.

"If Emperor Christie and the PLP get five more years they will unleash one of the greatest periods of victimisation in the modern Bahamas," he said. "They will have no restraint. It will be payback time. And they will party big-time on the sinking ship."

Dr Minnis also discussed the decision of ZNS not to air the Torchbearers convention, despite the party's willingness to pay to have it covered.

"They brazenly denied the Torchbearers broadcast time on ZNS TV. This is just like the old days under Sir Lynden Pindling. ZNS should not call itself the people's station as they like to advertise. If it's the people's station, paid for by taxpayers, then the people should have access to ZNS.

"Under the PLP it's never the people's time at ZNS. I imagine that the order to shut down access for the FNM and the Torchbearers came from the top. This is what happens in countries run by dictators. Those who are democrats would not do such a thing."