Deputy Pm: Johnson Attacked Judiciary To Start Career In Politics

DEPUTY Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday accused former Bahamas Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson of attacking the Bahamian judiciary in a bid to jumpstart his political career as a candidate for the Free National Movement.

Mr Johnson was ratified as the FNM’s standard-bearer for the Yamacraw constituency on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Davis said: “In launching his political career, Elsworth Johnson seemed intent on proving immediately to his new colleagues in the FNM that he can match them . . . and that he is determined to have politics change him, rather than bring change to politics.”

He added: “He announced his bid for the Yamacraw constituency not with an engaging appeal to those Bahamians who reside there, but with an attack on the Bahamian judiciary, whom he accused of being heavily saturated with “political interference”.

“He said a judge was cussed out – which would be outrageous, of course, had it happened – but it didn’t,” Mr Davis continued.

“He said the police should be free from politics, but of course it is his party that seeks to limit the terms of the police commissioner, after the PLP changed the law to guarantee the commissioner could act without worry of political interference.”

On Tuesday night, Mr Johnson suggested that the country’s judicial system is heavily saturated by “political interference,” adding that this political involvement has resulted in disrespect of not only this system but of judges, who are regarded as the highest and most distinguished officers of the court.

Mr Johnson also said that the Royal Bahamas Police Force that he once knew no longer exists, and that its current manifestation was also under the influence of politics.

Responding yesterday, Mr Davis said the public has learned to expect neither “professionalism nor accuracy nor conscience” from the Minnis-led FNM. He remarked that Mr Johnson has discarded any credibility he had with “record-breaking speed”.

Yesterday, Mr Davis continued: “The fact is, Bahamian judges work hard to uphold their duties, and they do so with an impartiality and dedication that should be admired, not undermined.

“Mr Johnson, stop trying to impress your fellow FNM politicians for a moment, and spare a thought for how your comments may be perceived by the many stakeholders in our justice system.

“There are many Bahamians working hard to improve the judiciary, and to improve its functioning and reputation, and their achievements should be acknowledged and celebrated – instead, you paint a picture of a nation whose judges are tainted by politics.

“That you would drag judges into the political arena and try to damage our nation’s reputation in an attempt to score cheap points is a very debased way to begin your political career.”

Mr Davis explained that differences of interpretation that exist between the legislative and judicial branches of our government are currently being worked through within the framework of the Constitution.

He added: “Mr Johnson knows this, of course. But he’s making a bet – a bet that fake charges and manufactured outrage will earn him currency with his new boss, Hubert Minnis, who never met a political attack he didn’t like, and proves every day that he views accuracy as optional and credibility as unnecessary.”