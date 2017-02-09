Halkitis Continues To Defend Vat Comments At Convention

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister of Finance Michael Halkitis has maintained that when he made his controversial Progressive Liberal Party convention speech where he spoke of value added tax collection and spending, he was speaking within a “broad context” in support of good governance to show the Christie administration’s improved financial footing.

More than two weeks ago, Mr Halkitis delivered his fiery “Where the VAT money gone” address to scores of PLP supporters in response to critics who have questioned how the tax was spent.

While it was well received by PLPs gathered at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel, it landed Mr Halkitis in the hot seat as calls were reignited for the government to fully give an account of the VAT revenue. Some critics also called Mr Halkitis disingenuous for suggesting that VAT had paid for initiatives that the government had borrowed money to carry out.

However, yesterday he moved to again explain the context of the convention speech, suggesting it was a response to those who have taken a “narrow view” of the matter.

He said: “It was a privilege of mine to speak at that convention and on the first night my aim was to give an account of this administration’s financial stewardship over its term in office taking into account the history and philosophy of the Progressive Liberal Party.



“That is our commitment to education, commitment to equality, the commitment to access to healthcare, our commitment to adequate social security, our commitment to broadening of the economic base (and) how did our reform of the revenue system (through) implementation of VAT being the main reform, how did that comport with our philosophy.”

He also said: “As a result of the reforms we have improved our financial position and we can meet the needs of governance in a better way. We can service our debt including debt payment and interest payment and we are in a better financial position to arrange financing for capital investments.

“I gave examples on all of these and spoke of how the government was able to undertake capital works to address long standing deficiencies.

“Because of our improved financial position we can provision for National Health Insurance.

“I say all of that because there has been some response to my address because I sought to deliver it in a particular way. But as I said before I stand by everything that I said. Because of our improved financial position we were able to go to a bank and arrange financing for Bahamasair without a government guarantee and when I say ‘that’s where the VAT money gone’ it is because of our improved position we can arrange the financing for the aircraft that were delivered ahead of schedule and advance monies to Bahamasair for that.

“The reaction to my speech was as if I was giving an exhaustive list of every single thing that the VAT money would have gone to and wanted to speak within a context of what we sought to do with the reform to put us in a better position for good governance and show some results of what we did.

“Some have taken the narrow view that you said you borrowed the money. Mr Speaker I was speaking within a broad context of supporting good governance,” Mr Halkitis added.

He said he was looking forward to this year’s mid-year budget debate, suggesting that further proof would be presented on VAT expenditure during this time.