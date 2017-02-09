Lightbourn Not Back With Minnis ‘In This Lifetime’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MONTAGU MP Richard Lightbourn pushed back yesterday against “baseless” tabloid and social media reports that claim he is dissatisfied with Loretta Butler-Turner’s performance as leader of the Official Opposition and is seeking to reunite with Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

While he said he is satisfied with Mrs Butler-Turner’s leadership, he admitted however that there have been “issues” connected to Mrs Butler-Turner’s choice to appoint Rodney Moncur to the Senate.

Asked if he is having discussions with Dr Minnis or his team about a possible reunification, he said: “Not in this lifetime.”

Mr Lightbourn added: “I saw The Punch had a story about it on Monday and (Facebook page) ‘Bahamas News Ma Bey’ had on this morning. It’s nonsense.”

Suggesting the rumours have been circulated by people loyal to Dr Minnis as a way of creating a narrative of conflict among the dissident seven, he said: “There have been no discussions whatsoever.”

As for Mrs Butler-Turner’s selection of Mr Moncur, a controversial talk show host, to be appointed to the Senate, he said: “There are one or two issues there. A number of people weren’t pleased. And that may not have panned out the way it was anticipated.”

Asked about the Official Opposition’s performance since its coup that ousted Dr Minnis as leader, he said: “I don’t think we’ve had a chance to show our full colours at this point. We’ve only been to the House a couple of times, although it’s been ’bout two months.”

The Tribune recently revealed that Mrs Butler-Turner’s decision to canvass support for an “organic grassroots movement” came as a shock to some of her fellow dissident MPs.

One FNM MP, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, accused Mrs Butler-Turner of repeatedly making premature political statements and of speaking on behalf of the other six members without prior consultation.

Asked yesterday about the level of consultation he’s had as a member of the dissident bloc, Mr Lightbourn said: “Everything is discussed on occasion and any leader is going to have to make a decision without discussing it with everybody but on the whole I think we’re on the same page.”