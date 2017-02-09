New St Barnabas Seat After Boundary Shift

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
VOTERS can expect a new constituency named St Barnabas and the renaming of the Montagu seat to “Freetown”, according to the draft order tabled by Prime Minister Perry Christie last night.
Mr Christie tabled the House of Assembly Revision of Boundaries and Re-distribution of Seats Order 2017 during the evening session of the Lower House, but only six copies were distributed to parliamentarians due to a copying error.
The report did not include any information on voter registration numbers, or the average number of voters per constituency to provide justification for the boundary changes.
The order, once made by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, will give effect to the recommendations outlined by the Constituencies Commission in its boundary report.
The new seat, St Barnabas, consists of two polling stations from Centreville, two from Bain and Grants Town, four from Englerston, one from Fort Charlotte, and two from Mt Moriah. It is bordered by Farrington Road, inclusive of Lightbourne Ave, Maxwell Ave, and Haven Ave, Wulff Road, East Street and Thompson Blvd.
Mr Christie explained that the Montagu seat name was changed to reflect the ancestral history of a major part of the constituency, pointing out that the Freetown seat was included in the 1968 and 1972 elections.
The number of seats in the House of Assembly, as previously reported, has increased from 38 to 39, and are divided as such: 24 constituencies in New Providence; five constituencies in Grand Bahama and Bimini; and ten constituencies in the Family Islands.
At the end of last month, the number of registered voters was around 88,000, lower than it was at this same time last election season. Due to the low figures, House Speaker Dr Kendal Major told The Tribune recently that the commission used data from the 2010 census that had been extrapolated in a 2016 report prepared by the Department of Statistics, to guide recommendations.
That report, prepared by the Census Section, projected a population increase of 6.9 per cent on New Providence.
Meanwhile, according to the draft boundaries report, Centreville and Bain and Grants Town were projected to have the largest constituencies, and of those figures, there were 12,849 and 12,337 persons aged 18 and older respectively.
According to the order, Bain and Grants Town was cut down from 14 polling stations to ten, with one polling station added from Fort Charlotte. The constituency was formerly bordered along Nassau Street to the west, but the additional polling station is bordered by Boyd Road, Tyler Street and Infant View Road.
Centreville went from 14 polling stations to 12, taking three polling stations from Bain and Grants Town that are bordered by Wulff Road, Market Street, and Taylor Street.
The Constituencies Commission is comprised of Dr Major; Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, vice-chair; government members, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis and Jerome Fitzgerald; Mr Chipman; and House clerks Maurice Tynes and David Forbes.
Comments
John 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
New constituency is an insult to Bahamians intelligence and gerrymandering in its purest form. You take parts of four PLP bedrock, not to mention grassroot, seats and make another constituency. Sure to shoe 👠 the candidate in.
John 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
So now that the gerrymandering is done ✅ time to give out the voters cards and let the silly season begin. It is not only important to vote but also important to educate (or brainwash) others: friends family neighbors and coworkers on how to vote. More than just your conscience.
B_I_D___ 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Montagu to Freetown? WTF...really? Retards
EasternGate 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
The bastard have no shame
DDK 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
VOTE THEM OUT!!!!!!
John 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Where did they get those figures from? In 2012 Bain and Grants Town had 5,961 registered voters. At the end of January, 2017 there were 2,721 registered voters, less than 50% of what the 2012 register was. Definitely a shrinking community. Likewise for Centerville: 5,360 registered voters in 2012, only 2689 in 2017. Of the affected constituency Mt. Moriah is the only constituency that has over 50% of its registered voter that was on the 2012 register.. By comparison the constituencies with the largest amount of registered voters (2017) are Killarney, Golden Gates, East Grand Bahama,
Publius 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Those figures are population figures, not the number of registered voters.
John 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Yes but the populations those areas are declining. Everyone is moving East and West and South and South West
Honestman 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
The rats are desperate. They will try anything to survive.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Did NP population increase since 2012 to warrant the creation of a seat????? ...... I thought an extra seat should have been needed in Abaco or Exuma ........ but that is the PLP way
And surely, the population shift is to the south of New Providence ....... not in the ghetto
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID