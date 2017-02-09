Online Registry Launched In Berry Islands

RESIDENTS in the Berry Islands can visit the Administrator’s Office to obtain copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates without having to travel to Nassau after the Registrar General’s Department launched online registration and certification at the Government Complex, Bullock’s Harbour, last week.

The Department also registered the births of children under three, who were born in Nassau but never recorded. Launching the initiative was Registrar General (Acting) Deidre Clarke Maycock, with the assistance of Island Administrator Marlon Leary.

It follows the launch of online registration and certification in North Andros.

At the Bullock’s Harbour launch, along with the Registrar General and the Administrator were Darian Creary, Deputy Registrar; Elaine Lightfoot, Chief Medical Records Officer; Christopher Hinsey, BTC Senior Manager/Operations for Andros and Berry Islands; Talbot Collie, BTC Vice-President, Family Islands; Cardinal Rolle, Chief Councilor for Berry Islands; ASP Dennis Brown, Officer in Charge, Berry Islands District; Norma Fynes, Registrar General’s Department Assistant Supervisor; and Desiree Edwards, Registrar General’s Department Clerk.