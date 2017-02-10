Man Gets Three Years For Assault With Attempt To Commit Rape

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for attacking a woman with intention to rape her.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs sentenced Davardo Percy Knowles, 34, to two years and nine months in prison concerning an incident that took place on October 31, 2014, at an establishment in downtown Nassau.

Knowles faced a charge of assault with intent to commit rape for the Halloween attack, which left the victim with facial bruises when she put up a struggle.

Knowles, who was unrepresented, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was formally arraigned in the Supreme Court on April 10, 2015.

However, he changed his plea when his trial was set to begin before a jury yesterday, resulting in the judge directing the nine-member panel to convict him of the charge.

Stephanie Pintard and Anishka Hanchell represented the Crown in the matter.