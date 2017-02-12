Breaking News: Sixth Man Shot Dead In Nassau's Bloody Weekend

POLICE launched an island-wide search on Sunday night for two men suspected of shooting a man dead in Yellow Elder Gardens, taking a bloody weekend's murder toll to six in a 48-hour period.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said that shortly after 8pm a man was sitting in the front of his home on Derby Road with two other persons when the suspects with handguns came and shot him. They fled on foot.

"All of our officers are out on the road and streets tonight trying to find these killers," ACP Dean said. "This is not the only incident we are investigating. We are investigating several incidents over the weekend and we want to bring these persons to justice."

There have been 12 homicides in 12 days in February and the weekend murders take the toll for the country for 2017 to 26, according to The Tribune's records.

Two men died as a result of separate shootings in Nassau on Saturday night.

In the first incident, shortly after 10pm, a group was attending a party on Deans Street, off Nassau Street, when the occupants of a blue self-drive vehicle pulled up and fired several shots into the crowd before speeding off. Two males were shot and taken to hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, according to police. The other is reported in stable condition.

Shortly after 11pm, a male was standing outside his home on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens, when the occupants of a white Nissan vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are actively investigating these two incidents and have launched an island-wide manhunt for the suspects responsible. They are appealing to the public for information to assist in their investigations.

Saturday night's fatal shootings followed three others which left three people dead on Friday night and early Saturday morning - two men following an altercation at a Nassau night club and a teenage boy fatally wounded in Dale Park.

According to police reports, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, a group at a nightclub on East and Lewis Streets became involved in an altercation that led to a man with a handgun firing several shots into a crowd.

One man was shot as he attempted to leave in his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Friday night a teenage boy was shot dead by a lone gunman at Dale Park, Peardale.

Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, office in charge of the Central Detective Unit, said that around 7.30pm, a boy in his early teens was walking across the park when he was approached and shot by a lone gunman, who fled on foot. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Supt Fernander said the young man was known to the police and was in and out of custody for questioning on a number of serious matters. He said he did not know the motive at this stage but appealed to members of the public who police know were on the park at the time to come forward with information. However, he said the teen had probably been targeted.

He also said police were not ruling out a connection to the murder on Tuesday morning of 23-year-old Benjamin Anderson, of nearby Ida Street, who was described by police as a “prolific offender”. He was shot multiple times and killed while standing in front of his home.

Chief Supt Fernander said that on Monday several people would be charged in court with a number of recent homicides, including the Ida Street incident.

He implored parents to pay attention to their children, especially young men. "Again we ask the question," he said. "A little teen, in his early teens - where are the parents? We continue to say that we are losing our young men on both sides of the coins as the victims, deceased persons and also the accused persons."