Two More Men Die As Bloody Weekend Shooting Spree Continues

TWO men died as a result of separate shootings in Nassau on Saturday night, taking a bloody weekend's murder toll to five in a 28-hour period. There have been 11 homicides in 11 days in February, according to The Tribune's records.
In the first incident, shortly after 10pm, a group was attending a party on Deans Street, off Nassau Street, when the occupants of a blue self-drive vehicle pulled up and fired several shots into the crowd before speeding off. Two males were shot and taken to hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, according to police. The other is reported in stable condition.
Shortly after 11pm, a male was standing outside his home on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens, when the occupants of a white Nissan vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are actively investigating these two incidents and have launched an island-wide manhunt for the suspects responsible. They are appealing to the public for information to assist in their investigations.
Saturday night's fatal shootings follow three others which left three people dead on Friday night and early Saturday morning - two men following an altercation at a Nassau night club and a teenage boy fatally wounded in Dale Park.
According to police reports, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, a group at a nightclub on East and Lewis Streets became involved in an altercation that led to a man with a handgun firing several shots into a crowd.
One man was shot as he attempted to leave in his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was taken to hospital where he later died.
The weekend murders take the toll for the country for 2017 to 25, according to The Tribune's records.
On Friday night a teenage boy was shot dead by a lone gunman at Dale Park, Peardale.
Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, office in charge of the Central Detective Unit, said that around 7.30pm, a boy in his early teens was walking across the park when he was approached and shot by a lone gunman, who fled on foot. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Supt Fernander said the young man was known to the police and was in and out of custody for questioning on a number of serious matters. He said he did not know the motive at this stage but appealed to members of the public who police know were on the park at the time to come forward with information. However, he said the teen had probably been targeted.
He also said police were not ruling out a connection to the murder on Tuesday morning of 23-year-old Benjamin Anderson, of nearby Ida Street, who was described by police as a “prolific offender”. He was shot multiple times and killed while standing in front of his home.
Chief Supt Fernander said that on Monday several people would be charged in court with a number of recent homicides, including the Ida Street incident.
He implored parents to pay attention to their children, especially young men. "Again we ask the question," he said. "A little teen, in his early teens - where are the parents? We continue to say that we are losing our young men on both sides of the coins as the victims, deceased persons and also the accused persons."
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
and the savagery continues
viewersmatters 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
This is a safe Bahamas said Minister of national security, don't worry about bullets flying rapidly everyday just duck and try not to get hit and your won't become a victim of crime. The minister needs to walk the streets of Nassau by himself without his handgun and see how safe Nassau really is.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
a murder a day keeps the doctor away.
John 55 minutes ago
If the killings continue at the rate the are at for the first six weeks of 2017, the country will easily record over 200 murders. With the exception of what was said at the PLP's convention and the mumblings of police officers from time to time after they scoop up another dead body, the government has been deafening silent about the large (and increasing) number of murders in the country. Whilst the commissioner maintains that the murders are not random, there's been several recent incidents where gunmen shot into crowds, not only killing victims but injuring others. Even as a sense of paranoia is growing in communities where killings are more frequent, little community effort is being made to combat these murders. If fact many are in a state of helplessness. Hopelessness as many say, "you know when you wake up every other morning someone get kill. You just have to listen to the news or go on Facebook to find out who it is. Maybe the time has come for police spokesmen to stop saying " he was a prolific offender that was known to police," to "This was a young man who had challenges. He had his brushes with the law but now look at his achievement today. " The constant murders, killings, executions, call them what you may, is making many numb to the seriousness of death, especially murder, the unexpected death that comes at the hands of another. Young men's hearts are becoming even more hardened as they grieve for or even witness friends and family being killed. And mothers too. While many will have to live and die with a broken heart after losing one or more children or other family members to murder, others will have to live with the fact that they bore them, and brought into the world, and raised and nourished raw bone, cold blooded and senseless, evil filled killers. Yes and many fathers too.
