Police Bust Major Gun Ring

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE believe they have cracked a “major gun trafficking ring” after officers seized a large amount of ammunition from a home in Nassau Village.

Four persons - an American man, a Bahamian man and two Bahamian women - were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm, officers from the Firearms Tracing and Investigation Unit, executed a search warrant on a home on Wilson Street, where they discovered 50 live rounds of .40 ammunition, 26 live rounds of .380 ammunition and two live rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition.

All the occupants of the home were taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, shortly after noon, officers from the Selective Enforcement Team, during an operation in Pinewood Gardens, seized an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and a quantity of dangerous drugs.

According to reports, officers searched two homes on Avocado Street where the firearm along with two magazines and a quantity of marijuana were found.

Two adult males were taken into custody in connection with the find.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.