Ex-Boxer On Rape, Trafficking Charges

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the Christmas holidays. She is alleged to be a victim of human trafficking.

James Coakley, 53, of Cargill Creek, Andros was brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to answer to two counts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Trafficking in Persons Prevention and Suppression Act, Chapter 106.

The former boxer was also charged with three counts of rape filed under Section 6(a) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99. It is alleged that he engaged in the trafficking of a woman within the Bahamas for the purpose of sexual and labour exploitation between December 21 and 25, 2016.

It is further alleged that on December 22, 24 and 25 of 2016, he had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.

While Coakley was not allowed to enter a plea to the rape charges, he pleaded not guilty to the human trafficking allegations.

A tentative trial date was fixed for April 3, as a status hearing will be held on February 22 to determine whether the chief magistrate or Magistrate Andrew Forbes will be hearing the matter.

Concerning the remaining allegations of rape, Coakley was informed that on April 12, he would be served with a voluntary bill of indictment, fast-tracking that aspect of the case to Supreme Court for trial.

Due to the nature of the five allegations against him, Coakley was denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Coakley has retained attorney Ricardo Gray to represent him against the allegations.