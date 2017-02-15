Eight Mile Rock Woman Dies Of Stab Wounds

POLICE in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old woman from Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm, police were called to the Accident and Emergency Section of the Rand Memorial Hospital where a female patient who was brought in by EMS personnel with stab wounds to the body had succumbed to her injuries.

It is the third murder on Grand Bahama this year and the 28th in the country in 2017 according to The Tribune's records. There have been 14 murders in February to date.