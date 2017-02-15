Gift For The Elderly - With Love From Island Luck

ELDERLY residents at Unity House enjoyed Valentine’s Day as the Island Luck Cares Foundation hosted its sixth annual Valentine’s luncheon for the residents yesterday.

Unity House, on East Street South, is a shelter for the elderly and disabled where those that do not have family come to live. The home is run by Rev Janet Smith-Butler and currently has around 40 residents.

The Foundation has supported Unity House for several years with pallets of supplies and food items throughout the year and celebrates Valentine’s Day by serving lunch, spending time with the residents and giving chocolates. The oldest female resident - 98-year-old Laura Cartwright - and oldest male - 92-year-old Cecil Strachan - received a basket. The Foundation made a $2,500 donation of food goods to the home.