Bahamas ‘Can Triple Cruise Return’ With 2/3 Less Passengers

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Central Bank’s governor says the Bahamas “could triple our return from the cruise industry with two-thirds less” passengers coming to its shores, arguing that passenger numbers were not the best measure of success.

John Rolle told the Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Economy Forum 2017 that the Bahamas needed to design its cruise tourism product “for me first”, meaning that uniquely Bahamian products would be an attraction that “spills over” to foreign visitors.

“I have strong personal views around the cruise industry,” Mr Rolle said, in response to an audience question on Norwegian Cruise Line’s recent decision to switch 25 cruises from Nassau and Freeport to Havana in the 2017 second half.

“We could triple our return from the cruise industry with two-thirds less the amount [of passengers] coming here, because of the incentives we provide to the cruise ships to come here. Headcount is not the best indicator of how the cruise industry is performing.”

The major cruise lines receive tax incentives such as a reduction in departure taxes (cruise passenger head tax) if they exceed volume targets, and are making increased use of their multiple private islands scattered throughout the Bahamas, as opposed to calling on Nassau and Freeport.

This was not lost on Mr Rolle, who said: “We see the cruise ships going more to their private destinations. Even in the Bahamas, there is more competition among destinations.

“There are probably some quick wins in terms of the city of Nassau that we should focus on. My philosophy is to develop Nassau for me first, and then they will come.”

The Central Bank governor pointed to the Arawak Cay ‘Fish Fry’ as an example, explaining that it had first been developed as a destination for Bahamians that ultimately ended up being just as attractive for visitors, wishing to experience local culture and food.

“The bottom line is some of the improvements we need in terms of quality of life improvements, if we focus on the inhabitants first, they will provide ample benefits that spill over to the cruise product,” Mr Rolle said.

Tribune Business revealed Norwegian’s decision to switch the 25 cruises from Nassau and Freeport to Havana, in a bid to both alert Bahamians to the increasing competitive threat posed by Cuba and the potential for other cruise lines to follow its lead.

Norwegian Cruise Lines talked up Cuba, and Havana’s, cultural, historic and other attractions in the statement announcing its 25 cruise-switch. With Cuba having been closed for more than 50 years, many Americans are likely to be attracted to the prospect of exploring a new destination.

And, swiftly following Norwegian’s lead, Carnival Cruise Line - the world’s largest operator - said last week that it had now received approval to sail to Cuba.

Its Carnival Paradise will begin sailing to Havana on select voyages from Tampa, starting in June 2017. The overnight visits to Havana will be featured on 12 four and five-day cruises.

The four-day cruises will depart on June 29, July 13, August 24, September 7 and 21, and October 5 and 19, 2017, as well as May 3, 2018 and include a daytime and overnight visit to Havana.

Five-day voyages will depart on August 14 and 28, September 25 and October 9, 2017, and include a daytime and overnight visit to Havana, as well as a stop in either Cozumel or Key West.

“Cuba is an island jewel unique from anywhere else in the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to have this rare opportunity to take our guests to this fascinating destination,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line’s president.

“The opportunity to visit Havana, combined with the fun, relaxed ambiance and wide variety of amenities and features offered on Carnival Paradise, will make for a truly one-of-a-kind vacation experience.