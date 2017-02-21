Bazard And Smith Vie For Plp Seat In St Barnabas

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

TWO Progressive Liberal Party lawyers are vying for the newly created St Barnabas seat: former Senator Cheryl Bazard and former Mount Moriah MP Keod Smith.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday confirmed the party will hold its final ratification rally on Friday night, at which time all remaining candidates will be named.

The Tribune contacted Mr Roberts after posters of Mr Smith were seen on lamp poles in the area; however, Mr Roberts made it clear that Mr Smith was only a candidate-hopeful.

“He’s just vying for candidacy,” Mr Roberts said. “Friday night is the last night for ratification for all PLP candidates. We’re going to have a big showdown on Friday night.”

Mr Smith did not return calls placed yesterday. He has been involved most recently as legal counsel to Lyford Cay billionaire Peter Nygard. Both men are also named in an alleged murder-for-hire lawsuit brought by Save The Bays members and Rev C B Moss in the Supreme Court last year.

For her part, Mrs Bazard noted that the candidacy face-off was an internal party matter, but spoke broadly of her commitment to putting heart back into governance for the empowerment and upward mobility of the inner city.

If chosen by the party, Mrs Bazard said her first move would be to canvass constituents before launching a platform.

St Barnabas will not be an unfamiliar area, she said, pointing to her early childhood as a former student of Mabel Walker Primary School.

“I know what it is to come from nothing and make your way up,” Mrs Bazard said, “and so that will be my message really anywhere that I go - that you are able to do it regardless of circumstances. I don’t come with the same politics, I really come with a heart for the people. As a mother of three sons, I understand what it’s like to have boys growing up in this environment.

“My focus isn’t on anybody challenging me.”

She added: “As for being a viable candidate in an election, my history speaks for me. I have been in the Senate and I’m sure if you watch it, you know that I come ready for debate and to inform the public on how the laws impact them. “When you look at rights, being one of the co-executive chairpersons, my whole thing for national service is that I’m a Bahamian by heart and I give it my 100 per cent.

“I think it’s time for women to come to the forefront, there is a dearth of women in frontline politics.”

Mrs Bazard was an executive director of the YES Bahamas campaign, which advocated for the gender equality referendum.

Referring to the application for judicial review submitted by Official Opposition MPs over the boundaries report, Mrs Bazard suggested that it would be premature to begin campaigning in the area.

“It’s sub judice,” she said, “we have to teach young people about order and decorum, protocol, if we act in a certain way they will see it. At the end of the day I will come out and fight for the need for community and growth in a very historic constituency in the Bahamas.”

“I want to get to the heart of the people,” Mrs Bazard added, “meet their needs and be an example. You live your life so that when they look back they can say hey, no baggage.”