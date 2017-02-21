Rufa Denied Entry To Country To Attend Court Matters

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FRED Smith, QC, yesterday criticised the Bahamas Immigration Department for refusing to allow his client, Canadian Bruno Rufa, entry to The Bahamas to attend scheduled legal matters in Nassau and Freeport.

“This is disgraceful behaviour (of the Immigation Department) and it brings the reputation of The Bahamas into international disrepute,” said Mr Smith. “A person is entitled to attend court for his trial and hearings, and Mr Rufa is being denied his constitutional right to a fair hearing because the government is refusing to allow him into the country.”

Mr Rufa was scheduled to appear on Monday in the Court of Appeal for his appeal against the decision of Justice Petra Hanna Weekes in relation to the judicial review case Rufa had won against the Director of Immigration. Because he was not present in court for his hearing, the case was adjourned to May.

“Unfortunately, Mr Rufa was not in court today because although we have written to the Director of immigration asking for Mr Rufa to enter The Bahamas, they have previously refused,” Mr Smith said.

According to Mr Smith, attempts were made in Freeport by attorney Carey Leonard, of Callenders and Co, who went to the Immigration Department and had also made several calls to try to get permission for Mr Rufa.

Mr Smith said: “Up to the time of the hearing Monday morning we had received no answer from Immigration.”

The QC has accused Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell and the Immigration Department of making “a mockery of the rule of law in The Bahamas” by government’s denying Rufa his constitutional rights to a fair hearing by refusing to allow him into the country.

“Today’s appeal has been adjourned up to May, and the government’s counsel Mr Loren Klein undertook to attempt to persuade his client to permit Mr Rufa to be able to enter for his cases,” he said.

Mr Rufa , who is a second homeowner in Freeport, is also scheduled to appear in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for continuation of his criminal trial in connection with charges brought by the Department of Immigration.



In January, 2015, the Canadian was arrested by Immigration officers and charged for allegedly working in The Bahamas without a work permit. Mr Rufa owns a unit at Coral Beach Condominiums and has resided in The Bahamas for the past 20 years.

“What makes this absolutely perverse is that the Immigration Department has actually charged Mr Rufa criminally with working without a work permit. He is on bail and has appeared several times in the Magistrate’s Court, and the trial is supposed to continue on February 23.

“Again, we have written for permission and they have not given permission for him to come in. This again makes a mockery of the presumption of innocence. And it is so perverse they charged him with an offence and won’t allow him to come into country for the trial.

“We do hope a clear message will go to Minister Mitchell and the Immigration Department to let Rufa in so that he can attend court for his Court of Appeal case and the criminal trial,” Mr Smith said.