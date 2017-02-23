Former Boxer Faces Trial Over Human Trafficking

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt will preside over the trial of a man facing allegations of human trafficking.

James Coakley, 53, of Cargill Creek, Andros was brought to Magistrate’s Court last week to answer to two counts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Trafficking in Persons Prevention and Suppression Act, Chapter 106.

The former boxer was also charged with three counts of rape filed under Section 6(a) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99. It is alleged that he engaged in the trafficking of a woman within the Bahamas for the purpose of sexual and labour exploitation between December 21 and 25, 2016.

It is further alleged that on December 22, 24 and 25 of 2016, he had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.

While Coakley was not allowed to enter a plea to the rape charges, he pleaded not guilty to the human trafficking allegations.

A status hearing was fixed for yesterday to determine whether the chief magistrate or Magistrate Andrew Forbes will be hearing the matter.

When the matter was called, it was confirmed that the chief magistrate will preside over the matter on April 3.

Concerning the remaining allegations of rape, Coakley will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment on April 12 fast-tracking that aspect of the case to the Supreme Court for trial.