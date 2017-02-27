Nhi Has A Surprise For Male Patients

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I’ve just downloaded and reviewed the draft of the NHI Bahamas Primary Care Benefits Package (Physician Services), which I am sure has been extensively (and expensively) reviewed by the finest medical and legal minds in the government and the civil service, as well as in medical, legal and insurance professions.

Countless hours of deliberation and discussion must have been consumed in drawing up the schedule of benefits.

I am a little overwhelmed at the coverage that this package will afford us in the coming months and years, and truly grateful to know that the continued welfare of the Common Herd is at the forefront of the minds of The Powers That Be.

In particular, I am delighted to learn that, according to page 14 of this magnificent document, as a male over 50 years old, I will be entitled to one free PAP smear per year.

I would write more, but I have to start looking for a Men’s Gynaecologist…..

Sittin’ in the Waitin’ Room and Shakin’

BARRY PACKINGTON

Nassau,

February 23, 2017.