Bahamas To Face Swiss In Beach Soccer World Cup

THE Bahamas will face Switzerland, Senegal and Ecuador in the group phase of the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau in April.

At the draw on Tuesday night at Atlantis, Paradise Island, the Bahamas as hosts were placed in group A with a powerful European team, the African champions and tournament debutants from South America. The World Cup will be played at the Malcolm Park West facility from April 27 to May 7, with 16 teams taking part.

Group B comprises Nigeria, Italy, the Asia champions (to be decided on March 11) and Mexico while in group C champions Portugal face Paraguay, Panama - who won the CONCACAF championship on Sunday in Nassau - and the Asia runners-up.

Brazil, Tahiti, Poland and the Asia third place finishers contest group D.

Full story in Wednesday's Tribune sports section