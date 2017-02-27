Swimming Pigs Autopsy Results Still Not Made Public

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Humane Society President Kim Aranha yesterday questioned why the results of autopsies performed on the seven swimming pigs that died in the Exumas have not yet been released to the public.
Mrs Aranha told The Tribune that the longer the cause of death is kept a “secret” the more people will speculate that something nefarious was done to the animals.
More than a half a dozen of the swimming pigs were found dead under mysterious circumstances more than a week ago.
The majority of the pigs, believed to be around 15, are still alive. According to reports in a local daily, the owners of the pigs believe the animals died after being fed “rum, beer and the wrong food.”
Officials have yet to reveal the actual cause of death.
“To me, keeping it a secret is worse. I can’t think of any scenario why they would not come out and tell us,” Mrs Aranha said.
“I find in life when people refuse to talk and refuse to answer your questions you end up thinking the worst. Whenever someone hides something it is human nature to suspect it is a negative reason.
“I am prepared to believe that there is a good explanation for this and I would love to have it. I don’t understand why people aren’t being upfront with this, my personal feeling is that it wasn’t nefarious, I have a feeling that they were fed the wrong food because to me if it had been intentional they would all be dead.
“These were farm animals, if someone was going to get rid of them wouldn’t they have butchered them? None of it makes sense, I have a feeling it was a terrible accident.”
Last week, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, V Alfred Gray told The Nassau Guardian that as a result of the deaths, visitors will no longer be permitted to feed the pigs, though they will still be able to visit them.
Mrs Aranha said: “This is not a very good idea.”
“The idea of putting a net around them is insanity. They should sell food to the tourists like around $5. That way the tourists can get the fun out of feeding the pigs and the pigs can still be safe. To me that is a no brainier, why would you prevent the tourists from going up to them?
“That is why people go there, the tourists will leave if they can’t interact with the pigs.”
The Tribune has attempted to contact the Ministry of Agriculture for several days but calls were not returned up to press time.
Comments
sealice 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
OK OK come on can the PLP phuck this up anymore????all of a sudden the pigs in exuma and the people in Marathon (rubis spill) are being treated in the same manner...... what could have possibly happened to make Jerome Fitzgerald not want to release this report??? And of course as soon as Vagenius steps up he says we just won't feed the pigs anymore? Just like Marathon we just won't give em water anymore???
If someone tried to make this up they'd scream "alteranative facts"!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
No one should consume any of the delicious bacon or ham steaks from these dead pigs until the autopsy reports have been made public.
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrades! Potentially, a delay in pigs autopsy results can turn into a major "PigsGate" 2017 General Election issue. Might require the appointment Royal "Pigsfoots" Commission Inquiry
John 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
The two most harmful things to feed pigs are SALT and CHOCOLATE. So most likely if the pigs did not have access to fresh water over a period of days and they constantly drank sale water, then that may be the cause of their demise.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID