0

Man Found Dead In Doubloon Drive Home On New Year's Day

As of Sunday, January 1, 2017

POLICE in New Providence are reporting the discovery of a dead man in a house in Doubloon Drive, off Faith Avenue South, on New Year's Day.

According to reports from the scene around 1.30pm on Sunday, the man was found dead with injuries.

See Tuesday's Tribune for full story

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment