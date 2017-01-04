Breaking News: One Man Dies, One Wounded After Foxdale Shooting

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident at Cordia Street, Foxdale Subdivision, near Sandilands Primary School on Wednesday night which they report has resulted in the death of a man in hospital.
According to reports, two men were shot and transported to hospital where one succumbed to injuries received. The other is listed in serious condition.
