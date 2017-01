VOTER REGISTRATION --

BREAST COVERAGE

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: ‘Cover breasts to register for vote’. The Tribune, January 2, 2017.

IT would have been interesting to see how the Voter Registration Decency Police might have dealt with the likes of Beyoncé or Mariah Carey. Burqas?

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

January 2, 2017.