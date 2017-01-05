Fnm Pledges On Solar, Health And Culture

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OFFERING reprieve from what he termed one of the worst years in Bahamian history and an impotent PLP administration, Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday outlined key initiatives his administration would implement to create a socio-economic revival.

In a national address aired on Our TV, Dr Minnis outlined a national solarisation programme that would see tax incentives for Bahamian companies providing services for alternative renewable energy sources, including LNG; and a Catastrophic National Health Insurance Plan that will cover chronic heart diseases, cancer and organ transplants.

Dr Minnis also forecast the creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Culture; vowed that his party will immediately move to expedite Crown land applications if elected to office; and promised that a government led by him would reverse the recent credit rating downgrade “in short order” by placing an immediate stoppage on “wasteful spending, scandalous contracts,” and “weeding out the corruption.”

“Though the problems we now face are not insurmountable, they have proven to be more than the Christie administration has the capacity to handle,” he said.

Making his case that the country’s development has regressed over this term, the FNM leader highlighted anaemic GDP growth, the rising national debt and a worsening debt to GDP ratio; high unemployment; high murder rate; the rise in poverty and decimation of the middle class; and the recent credit rating downgrade to junk status by Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

He forecast that a series of painful austerity measures will be imposed on the country by the International Monetary Fund if the country is unable to make a turnaround.

“This has happened in other countries,” he said, “including some in the Caribbean, and has led to massive job losses, and a reduction of government services. We must avoid this at all costs. We must have a change in national leadership, and a change of government, in order to save the country.

“However, there is hope,” he added.

Dr Minnis vowed that his administration will immediately make public all details concerning the sale of Baha Mar, and “plot a course towards reversing it” if it is not in the best interest of the country.

He maintained that an FNM government would not be sidetracked from its resolve to create more quality jobs and increase Bahamian ownership. To this end, he highlighted a public/private partnership programme, Building Bahamian Entrepreneurs, that will provide opportunities for the development and management of government services.

Highlighting the unacceptable performance of Bahamas Power and Light, and high cost of electricity, Dr Minnis pledged that his party’s comprehensive energy “revolution” will be undergirded by a national solarisation programme that will allow homeowners to produce their own energy, by utilising government-subsidised solar panels.

He said: “Bahamian companies offering services in the development, assembly, installation and maintenance of alternative renewable energy sources, including waste-to-energy, biodiesel, methane, LNG, wind and solar will be granted incentives and tax concessions. This will create a robust energy sector, reduce our dependence on fossil fuel, and help to maintain our pristine environment.”

Citing the deterioration of the nation’s public healthcare institutions, he pledged to introduce a catastrophic national health insurance plan. The FNM leader did refer to the current administration’s National Health Insurance scheme, scheduled for roll out ahead of elections, or whether the FNM’s plan would accommodate it.

The address was light on crime initiatives, however, with Dr Minnis pledging his party’s commitment to developing a “modern, efficient crime-fighting machine” that was properly staffed, trained and equipped.

He forecast that an FNM administration will attack crime “at its roots” through child mentorship in collaboration with all community stakeholders, and pointed to special programmes for at-risk youth, particularly boys and young men.

His proposed legislative initiatives include: a Fiscal Responsibility Act; two term limit for prime ministers; a recall system for non-performing MPs; the introduction of local government in New Providence; establish independence in the Office of the President of the Senate and the Office of the Speaker of the House - a move he said would entrench impartiality; and an independent director of public prosecutions.

Speaking to anti-corruption initiatives, he vowed that his administration would make the Public Disclosure Commission an independent body, and provide the auditor general with more autonomy to exercise his office’s mandate.

On the part of education reform, Dr Minnis pledged that his administration would provide a monthly stipend and accommodation assistance for all Family Island students attending the University of The Bahamas. He said his party’s long-range goal is to achieve free tertiary education for each and every qualified Bahamian student.

“This time is your time,” he concluded, “it’s the people’s time. No longer will your families be subjected to callous politicians, wasteful government spending and rampant unemployment. Morning is dawning. The rising sun will break through the storm clouds, and, oh, what a sunrise that will be. This sunrise will usher in a new and better Bahamas.”