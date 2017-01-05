Fnm Pledges On Solar, Health And Culture

By AVA TURNQUEST
OFFERING reprieve from what he termed one of the worst years in Bahamian history and an impotent PLP administration, Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday outlined key initiatives his administration would implement to create a socio-economic revival.
In a national address aired on Our TV, Dr Minnis outlined a national solarisation programme that would see tax incentives for Bahamian companies providing services for alternative renewable energy sources, including LNG; and a Catastrophic National Health Insurance Plan that will cover chronic heart diseases, cancer and organ transplants.
Dr Minnis also forecast the creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Culture; vowed that his party will immediately move to expedite Crown land applications if elected to office; and promised that a government led by him would reverse the recent credit rating downgrade “in short order” by placing an immediate stoppage on “wasteful spending, scandalous contracts,” and “weeding out the corruption.”
“Though the problems we now face are not insurmountable, they have proven to be more than the Christie administration has the capacity to handle,” he said.
Making his case that the country’s development has regressed over this term, the FNM leader highlighted anaemic GDP growth, the rising national debt and a worsening debt to GDP ratio; high unemployment; high murder rate; the rise in poverty and decimation of the middle class; and the recent credit rating downgrade to junk status by Standard & Poor’s (S&P).
He forecast that a series of painful austerity measures will be imposed on the country by the International Monetary Fund if the country is unable to make a turnaround.
“This has happened in other countries,” he said, “including some in the Caribbean, and has led to massive job losses, and a reduction of government services. We must avoid this at all costs. We must have a change in national leadership, and a change of government, in order to save the country.
“However, there is hope,” he added.
Dr Minnis vowed that his administration will immediately make public all details concerning the sale of Baha Mar, and “plot a course towards reversing it” if it is not in the best interest of the country.
He maintained that an FNM government would not be sidetracked from its resolve to create more quality jobs and increase Bahamian ownership. To this end, he highlighted a public/private partnership programme, Building Bahamian Entrepreneurs, that will provide opportunities for the development and management of government services.
Highlighting the unacceptable performance of Bahamas Power and Light, and high cost of electricity, Dr Minnis pledged that his party’s comprehensive energy “revolution” will be undergirded by a national solarisation programme that will allow homeowners to produce their own energy, by utilising government-subsidised solar panels.
He said: “Bahamian companies offering services in the development, assembly, installation and maintenance of alternative renewable energy sources, including waste-to-energy, biodiesel, methane, LNG, wind and solar will be granted incentives and tax concessions. This will create a robust energy sector, reduce our dependence on fossil fuel, and help to maintain our pristine environment.”
Citing the deterioration of the nation’s public healthcare institutions, he pledged to introduce a catastrophic national health insurance plan. The FNM leader did refer to the current administration’s National Health Insurance scheme, scheduled for roll out ahead of elections, or whether the FNM’s plan would accommodate it.
The address was light on crime initiatives, however, with Dr Minnis pledging his party’s commitment to developing a “modern, efficient crime-fighting machine” that was properly staffed, trained and equipped.
He forecast that an FNM administration will attack crime “at its roots” through child mentorship in collaboration with all community stakeholders, and pointed to special programmes for at-risk youth, particularly boys and young men.
His proposed legislative initiatives include: a Fiscal Responsibility Act; two term limit for prime ministers; a recall system for non-performing MPs; the introduction of local government in New Providence; establish independence in the Office of the President of the Senate and the Office of the Speaker of the House - a move he said would entrench impartiality; and an independent director of public prosecutions.
Speaking to anti-corruption initiatives, he vowed that his administration would make the Public Disclosure Commission an independent body, and provide the auditor general with more autonomy to exercise his office’s mandate.
On the part of education reform, Dr Minnis pledged that his administration would provide a monthly stipend and accommodation assistance for all Family Island students attending the University of The Bahamas. He said his party’s long-range goal is to achieve free tertiary education for each and every qualified Bahamian student.
“This time is your time,” he concluded, “it’s the people’s time. No longer will your families be subjected to callous politicians, wasteful government spending and rampant unemployment. Morning is dawning. The rising sun will break through the storm clouds, and, oh, what a sunrise that will be. This sunrise will usher in a new and better Bahamas.”
Comments
TigerB 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
I am glad I am posting first. Can some explain to me, how will this work. Dr. Minnis is the leader of the FNM. LBT is the Opposition leader. If the FNM wins, who get the be the PM? The leader of the Opposition or the Leader of the Party. Its just 5 months to go and no one seemingly is budging....
Alex_Charles 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Our system doesn't work like that. It's first past the post. He who is the leader of a party which holds a majority shall form the government. Parliament is dissolved before elections so Loretta's post means nothing when Election rolls around
Economist 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
"....and promised that a government led by him would reverse the recent credit rating downgrade “in short order” by placing an immediate stoppage on “wasteful spending, scandalous contracts,” and “weeding out the corruption.”
How will he reverse the down grade in "short order"?
Place an immediate stoppage on wasteful spending. It is not like there is a Ministry of Wasteful Spending. You have to weed out the culprits, charge them, and do proper prosecutions, you need evidence and the will to push all this quickly.
None of the above can be done in "short order".
Minnis and Christie both living in a world of their own. PLP=FNM=PLP no difference.
TalRussell 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! Only days ago the ‘elected’ Leader of the Opposition Red Party, was about got a piece of paper and be writing out his resignation. .... Instead, the man got’s a reprieve. I’m thinking what in hell happened to Minnis last night cause Minnis delivered his best “I’m out win this PM thing” speech ever, and I mean ever.
Obviously, Minnis has to have spent some his personal millions dollars to have hired a new senior speechwriter and I congratulate he/she, for a masterfully crafted speech they had to have rehearsed and rehearsed with Minnis.
Show me a pro at crafting speeches for a deliverance challenged leader to work with, and I'll predict a new prime minister the morning after the 2017 General's votes have been tallied.
Even with God, they says... You gotta give God something work with!
Hogfish 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
he says : immediate stoppage on “wasteful spending"
but then is worried about "job losses and a reduction in government services"
BUT THATS EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED !!
HALF OF GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO BE FIRED! THATS THE ONLY WAY YOU COULD STOP THE WASTAGE!
but een no one for all the talk got those kind of balls and resolve.
alfalfa 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
So lets all vote PLP and keep swimming in the cesspool of bad government and poor fiscal management.
K4C 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
national solarisation programme
Does this man know that most countries have to heavenly subsidize solar, where is the money coming from Einstein ?
Want to see what subsidized solar and wind can do to the economy , just look at Ontario Canada
