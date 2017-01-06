Super Value Owner: Web Shops ‘Took 30% From Us’ Over Xmas

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
Super Value’s owner yesterday blamed web shops for “taking an average of 30 per cent” of the supermarket chain’s revenues, saying: “It’s devastating the economy.”
Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business that sales revenues were down at least 2 per cent compared to last year’s Christmas shopping period, something he also attributed to Value-Added Tax’s (VAT) impact on consumer spending and disposable income.
Mr Roberts said: “I was very hopeful with the crowds that we had, but it turned out to be very disappointing. I spoke to the store managers and asked them what happened because I know that we had the crowds and we had the inventory.
“What they said to me was that VAT is taking 7.5 per cent from us, and they agreed on a figure; that gaming was taking an average of 30 per cent from us. It’s devastating the economy. It’s taking the school fees, the BEC money and everything - everything out of the economy.”
The Super Value owner is the latest businessman to slam the web shop industry’s impact on consumers and other sectors of the economy.
Mario Cartwright, a co-founder and past president of the Long Island Chamber of Commerce, while addressing the island’s Business Outlook in December, blasted web shops as a “scourge” that is “drying up” the economy, with residents prioritising gambling above everything else.
Mr Roberts added: “Just as it was with the hurricane, there was a lot of preparation and it was very, very intense but we just didn’t do what we expected.
“During Christmas people were putting bonuses and everything into gaming to try and make themselves a big Christmas. That’s the story of Christmas now. Right now we’re just cleaning up and trying to stabilise January.”
Mr Roberts had previously agreed a deal with the Bahama Dreams chain to place place web shop kiosks in the supermarket chain’s stores, but the agreement was blocked by the Minister of Tourism.
Obie Wilchcombe, who has ministerial responsibility for gaming, overrode the Gaming Board in forcing Bahama Dreams and Super Value to abandon their commercial tie-up, which was intended to lead to bigger things.
Tribune Business previously reported that Mr Roberts had himself planned to acquire a majority 65 per cent equity stake in Bahama Dreams, although he declined to comment on the matter at the time.
Mr Wilchcombe’s intervention seemingly scuppered the Super Value deal, forcing Bahama Dreams to seek a new partner, thereby and ‘pushing’ the web shop operator into the arms of Island Luck and Mr Bastian.
Having an active web shop kiosk in Super Value’s stores would likely have driven more consumer traffic - and more sales - to its stores, attracted by the convenience of purchasing groceries and ‘numbers’ at the same time.
The relationship would have made for a ‘win-win’ for both parties, and further legitimised the web shop gaming industry following its legalisation.
Comments
sealice 40 minutes ago
You all keep writing articles like this is gonna make it easy for the PLP to buy the next election cus dem numba beys gon have to give a big time donation to de Politicrooks to keep their licenses......
DonAnthony 35 minutes ago
Mr. Cartwright is 100% correct on the devasting impact web shops have had on the Long Island community. It is slowly destroying the economic and social fabric of this island. They are far more devasting than hurricane Joaquin ever was. When you have a single web shop company with multiple outlets generating several hundred dollars profit per month and exporting this off Island it is no wonder businesses are suffering and closing. There is no circulation of money, like a giant funnel sucking resources from the most vulnerable and needy to the rich and greedy.
On the social side you have spouses with gambling addictions, gambling away grocery money, money to pay electrical bills etc, and it is easy to see the impact this has on family life, an increase in domestic violence and abuse, children suffer etc. It has lead too to an increased demand on social services as monies that should have been used for basic necessities are lost.
It appears however, that these web shops are an unavoidable evil as many Bahamians especially the uneducated and poor are hopelessly drawn to the lie of quick easy money. This is why these web shops should be taxed to within an inch of their life, certainly much more than they are now, so that these resources can be used to fund the increased demand on social services. Ideally, they should be nationalized so that the state derives the maximum benefit, as it is the state that is now paying for all of the social ills these webshops invariably cause.
