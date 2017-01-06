Super Value Owner: Web Shops ‘Took 30% From Us’ Over Xmas

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Super Value’s owner yesterday blamed web shops for “taking an average of 30 per cent” of the supermarket chain’s revenues, saying: “It’s devastating the economy.”

Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business that sales revenues were down at least 2 per cent compared to last year’s Christmas shopping period, something he also attributed to Value-Added Tax’s (VAT) impact on consumer spending and disposable income.

Mr Roberts said: “I was very hopeful with the crowds that we had, but it turned out to be very disappointing. I spoke to the store managers and asked them what happened because I know that we had the crowds and we had the inventory.

“What they said to me was that VAT is taking 7.5 per cent from us, and they agreed on a figure; that gaming was taking an average of 30 per cent from us. It’s devastating the economy. It’s taking the school fees, the BEC money and everything - everything out of the economy.”

The Super Value owner is the latest businessman to slam the web shop industry’s impact on consumers and other sectors of the economy.

Mario Cartwright, a co-founder and past president of the Long Island Chamber of Commerce, while addressing the island’s Business Outlook in December, blasted web shops as a “scourge” that is “drying up” the economy, with residents prioritising gambling above everything else.

Mr Roberts added: “Just as it was with the hurricane, there was a lot of preparation and it was very, very intense but we just didn’t do what we expected.

“During Christmas people were putting bonuses and everything into gaming to try and make themselves a big Christmas. That’s the story of Christmas now. Right now we’re just cleaning up and trying to stabilise January.”

Mr Roberts had previously agreed a deal with the Bahama Dreams chain to place place web shop kiosks in the supermarket chain’s stores, but the agreement was blocked by the Minister of Tourism.

Obie Wilchcombe, who has ministerial responsibility for gaming, overrode the Gaming Board in forcing Bahama Dreams and Super Value to abandon their commercial tie-up, which was intended to lead to bigger things.

Tribune Business previously reported that Mr Roberts had himself planned to acquire a majority 65 per cent equity stake in Bahama Dreams, although he declined to comment on the matter at the time.

Mr Wilchcombe’s intervention seemingly scuppered the Super Value deal, forcing Bahama Dreams to seek a new partner, thereby and ‘pushing’ the web shop operator into the arms of Island Luck and Mr Bastian.

Having an active web shop kiosk in Super Value’s stores would likely have driven more consumer traffic - and more sales - to its stores, attracted by the convenience of purchasing groceries and ‘numbers’ at the same time.

The relationship would have made for a ‘win-win’ for both parties, and further legitimised the web shop gaming industry following its legalisation.