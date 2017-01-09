Breaking News: Man Shot Dead Near Trinity Assembly Church

POLICE are on the scene of a fatal shooting incident behind a church in Blue Hill Heights on Monday night.

Around 9.30pm officers were called after reports of multiple gunshots were heard by people practicing in the Trinity Assembly City of Praise off Tonique Williams Darling Highway. At the rear of a home adjacent to the church officers discovered a man shot to death in a pool of blood.

People nearby reported that gunshots rang out and a man was chased through the churchyard.

It is the fifth murder in 2017, according to The Tribune's records.

