Majority Rule Day Coverage

12.55pm: Video of the We March Bahamas protesters on Bay Street:
12.15pm: The We March Bahamas protesters have turned back from Rawson Square – the square has been cleared and the marchers are now back at Pompey Square. The protesters could be heard chanting “Unseal the deal!” - believed to be a reference to the sale of Baha Mar to the Chinese.
11.55am: The We March Bahamas protesters are now walking towards Rawson Square - despite being refused permission to march there in the build-up to today's events. The mood is described as “angry”.
11.45am: Scenes from the We March Bahamas event (left and right).
10.55am: The Prime Minister is addressing the crowd at the Southern Recreation Grounds. He said “we must remember the men and women we assembled by the thousands in support of those who lead the march for freedom and a life of dignity”.
10.50am:Videos of the We March Bahamas event which is currently underway:
10.35am: We March Bahamas is underway on the Western Esplanade. Early estimate that there could be up to 1,000 taking part so far.
10.30am: Prime Minister Perry Christie has arrived after going with the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling, to the grave of Sir Lynden Pindling to lay a wreath.
10.20am: Father Palacious said Majority Rule needs to be more meaningful for the entire country. He said we live in a country where the rich get richer and the poor get children. He said that black people breed too much and that we need to stop using our bodies to have children we can't take care of.
10.15am: Father Palacious said he is dismayed that the referendum vote did not pass because it means that the majority of people in the country still do not have rights under the Constitution and that fight must go on. He also urged the crowd to stop blaming the government for everything and claim responsibility for their actions.
10am: Father James Palacious is addressing the crowd with people still arriving. He said this is not the PLP's event, this is an event for all because it marks equality for all Bahamians, not just a few. He said the mission was accomplished but the struggle still continues.
9.25am: The marchers are arriving at the Southern Recreation Grounds now.
9.00am: There is a significant turnout for the Majority Rule March, with early estimates saying well over 1,000 are taking part.
8.50am: The march to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule is underway this morning. The event began at 7am and will continue until 10am. The route runs from Windsor Park to Bay Street and to the Southern Recreation Grounds.
Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to speak after the march.
From 10am to noon there will be a gospel concert at the Southern Recreation Grounds featuring Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Shaback, Rahming Brothers, Golden Gates Praise, Rachel Mackey and others.
From 4pm to 8pm there will be a cultural show and concert at Arawak Cay featuring the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, Her Majesty’s Prison Band, National Children’s Choir, National Youth Choir, Stileet, Geno D, Veronica Bishop and DMac.
We March Bahamas plans to march from the Clifford Park/Western Esplanade areas along Bay Street to Pompey Square at 10am. The march is part of a protest against the government and the status quo.
DillyTree 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
There are reports that people are being bused in and being paid to attend the PLP march. Is this true? (This is not a Majority Rule day march - let's call it what it really is)
And you cannot possibly be serious to lump the WeMarch group in with the Majority Rule day event? These are TWO very DIFFERENT events -- one is for REAL equality and protesting against BAD government and the other is a PLP march -- which is why we have so many problems in our country to begin with!
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Are there any events going on in any other island besides New Providence???? ........ One march on one island with about 1000 people is not very encouraging for a new public holiday
goodbyebahamas 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
1000 that had to be bought and paid on the spot to show up. Old Dinosaurs at the Majority march, and young people at the WE march. The young people are the future of the Bahamas, put those dead fossils with their old ideas to rest.
athlete12 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
if they paid me to march I would take their money and not show up so they could see what it feels like to be robbed.
Could could imagine what place Bahamians are in if they have to be paid to come out and support this government?
I hope the people bood perry and chase him out of there. There is nothing to celebrate besides getting them out of government.
Yes sheeprunner, "estimated" 1000 people. I highly doubt any other island marches today because banks are taking their homes. Or they are working or trying to find work because the cost of living is higher on family islands.
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
It is so sad that this holiday had to be created so long after the actual event (10/01/1967) because now it is seen through the eyes of politics ............after the goodwill of the initial "liberators" had already faded or had been found to be disingenuous
This date would have been better off been used as our Independence Day rather than something with NO real significance like July 10th ............. it is just a shame that maybe this holiday will probably never be accepted by the majority of Bahamians for what it really meant to the 1967 generation ............ it may be in essence a still-birth holiday
TalRussell 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! Aren't Bahamalanders done already a free peoples - Or maybe, we still need first undergo a freedom apprenticeship under some WE PROTEST?
The organizers pre- WE PROTEST propaganda estimated 10,000 protestors.... seems likes Fall Shorty, is charge crowd control?
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 1 minute ago
The Bahamian flag should have been flown at half-mast in front of every Bahamian home today ........... to protest the new LOWS the PLP has sunk this country to since 1967 .......... the flag was raised in 1973 and we have been slipping further down the flag-pole ever since (especially in the last 10-year period of Pindling and under Perry) ............ piss poor leadership
athlete12 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
The question is whether if anything would come of all this marching?
There has been no negotiations or discussions with the government right?
I believe the union heads need to come together and organize a sort of call out. Shut it all down. No one goes into work until there is a live broadcasted discussion for immediate change.
Because all of these marches and cat fighting seems to be going no where, the PLP can still win and we are uncertain if the FNM or DNA or whoever will do better. It is time for the people, the working Bahamians to take control.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
We have to be discerning of WHO come forward as candidates in the General Election ........... We must vote for persons of integrity, vision and genuine national service ...... not for long-standing, seasoned, entrenched political party loyalists, narcissistic opportunists or sweet-mouth popularity seekers
OMG 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
At last my fellow Bahamians have grown some balls and show these career politicians that their political rhetoric is often meaningless.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Are yall marching in Eleuthera????????? .......... Yall have had lots of PLP promises from BabyG .......... and Perry's sissy boy is coming with more
TalRussell 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
Comrades! 50 years ago the PLP and UBP were the two dominant political parties and even today the relationship models they put in place back then between the two parties and the citizens, remain in place today.... politicians self-interested in a united objective whose primary goal is to win the right govern over the citizens.
Seems be the exact same objective of the soon turn from black to O'RANGE Party? -
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
ONLY THE VERY WEAK AMONG US EVER BOTHERS TO READ WHAT A PAID TROLL LIKE YOU HAS TO SAY, MUCH LESS RESPOND TO YOUR DIATRIBE AND RUBBISH AIMED AT DISRUPTION THROUGH DISSEMINATION OF MISINFORMATION AND FALSEHOODS. I PERSONALLY NEVER READ A THING YOU OR YOUR ALTER EGO "BIRDIE" HAVE TO SAY BUT NEVERTHELESS FEEL COMPELLED TO OCCASIONALLY WARN NEW VISITORS TO THIS WEB SITE ABOUT YOU AND YOUR SIDE KICK "BIRDIE".
TalRussell 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Comrade! We know in your world which goose gets speak!
How appreciative all readers not of your mindset are of the great sacrifice you have made to subscribe to What's Free Speech for the Goose is not necessarily good for the Gander to express themselves freely on these hereto Tribune blog pages
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
I hate to be the bearer of so much gloom and doom, but most of the sun baked crabs marching today will be supporting either McCartney, LBT, Christie or Minnis when (and if) they vote in the next general election.....and that's truly a most frightening thought for the future of our country as it hangs on the precipice of financial collapse. In other words: What's happening here is much too little, way too late! And Trump is about to make it next to impossible for Bahamians to flee to Florida or Georgia. History has shown time and time again that when you live in a society that values who you know more than what you know and what you have more than who you are, it's only a matter of time before your country becomes the next Venezuela of today.
Cobalt 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
I agree. Its too little, too late for the Bahamas. Decades of failed practices and policies have finally caught up with the us. What we are seeing today is the direct result of corrupt practices, mismanagement, and dishonesty dating all the way back to the 70s, 80s and 90s. The PLP, the FNM, and the Citizens of the Bahamas have all collectivley destroyed their own country. Ah, well.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Is the political leader CAPABLE of reversing the "rot" of the past 50 years available to offer himself or herself for national public service?????? ......... Like Hubert Ingraham........ who stepped in to arrest the "rot" in 1992????
I await fellow bloggers' input ........ there must be several potential candidates???????
Reality_Check 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Mudda_sic is unfortunately right. Alexa.com now shows that pornhub.com and islandluck.com are among the top 15 web sites visited by Bahamians on a frequent basis thanks to the corrupt and sick kind of politics practiced by Poodling, Vomit and Hubiggity over the years since Majority Rule. These three very crooked and demented politicians are responsible for having created the vast majority of the dumbed down morally bereft members of our society today through, among other things, a failed public education system and unchecked illegal immigration. And today we celebrate that this is the Majority that Rules the Bahamas. Yes indeed, there's no longer any hope for us, but we can exact revenge on those who have robbed us of the glorious heritage we would have otherwise had.
TalRussell 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Comrades! Is it not a fact that the two public faces of the WE PROTEST, are trained lawyers who knows lots about our nation's complicated and discriminatory against the poor peoples bail system still in place 50 years after Majority Rule. In fact it's gotten even worse. ...and I don't remember bail being on the list of the 23 points they refused the PM's offer to discuss - was it such a big deal to have added just more more bail point, making the list 24?
The greatest worry of a protestor getting arrested for participating in today's protest is not that they will be jailed for protesting.... But that even if their bail is $1,000 or less, the poorer of defendants will not be able to post bail at arraignment - only to be locked up in the police station's cell while awaiting to be placed onto the prisoners bus for the drive up to Fox Hill.
steplight 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Introspection - The Day Of Reckoning In Human History - Ural Farquharson killed Sir Harry Oakes inside his bed at New Providence Island and then raped a promising student daughter of Mrs.Clothilda Smith nee Adderley of Burnt Ground,Long Island in the person of 12 year old Grace Smith in the Bahama islands. The Crime Of Hubris Trail Of The Century for 73 years set the course for Hubert Alexander Ingraham as the political Goliath in Bahamian History to accept the pact.His knowing that the Commonwealth Of the Bahamas emerged 30 years and 3 days after A Declaration Of Independence for a New Haiti under Preliminary Declaration Article 12 of 1805 Haitian Constitution was the Counterfeit Bahamas Black Hole set in motion on July 7th 1943.Sexual relations with Calvese Smith whose birth Christmas Day 1948 confirming the assault of a minor permitting his gross domestic violent brutal beating of Delores and her hospitalization without an arrest the insane belief of superiority amongst the people of Haiti they could do whatever they liked.Seeking to transfer of the Affaire de Bizoton Trial reproach onto the Bahamian people,government,friends and benefactors as Paul H.Farquharson the son of Ural desired to have the House Of Assembly and Police Force Trojan horse greed and dishonor moral code vices of vodou aura of invincibility that unknown factor of a 43 year long cultural Sibling Rivalry war of aggression.The leadership on May 7th 2012 helps us to look at the carnage these conscienceless people left behind with their black lives matter Haitian Revolution opposing mindset of civility a reminder . Time Leads Us to The Truth and HOA RBPF Mandate April 11th 1963 Revelation Ural Farquharson as the most wanted man in policing and political history as a mulatto Haitian Bokor sought fame instead becomes INFAMOUS in 2017 where Majority is really about a higher regard for human lives and properties.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Now ..................... who is this great introspector??????????
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
The great introspector is none other than TalRussel.
John 1 minute ago
In the main time the country has recorded 5 and possibly 6 murders in 10 days.
