Majority Rule Day Coverage

The live coverage is now over - don't miss Wednesday's Tribune for full coverage from the Majority Rule Day events.

12.55pm: Video of the We March Bahamas protesters on Bay Street:

12.15pm: The We March Bahamas protesters have turned back from Rawson Square – the square has been cleared and the marchers are now back at Pompey Square. The protesters could be heard chanting “Unseal the deal!” - believed to be a reference to the sale of Baha Mar to the Chinese.

11.55am: The We March Bahamas protesters are now walking towards Rawson Square - despite being refused permission to march there in the build-up to today's events. The mood is described as “angry”.

11.45am: Scenes from the We March Bahamas event (left and right).

10.55am: The Prime Minister is addressing the crowd at the Southern Recreation Grounds. He said “we must remember the men and women we assembled by the thousands in support of those who lead the march for freedom and a life of dignity”.

10.50am:Videos of the We March Bahamas event which is currently underway:

10.35am: We March Bahamas is underway on the Western Esplanade. Early estimate that there could be up to 1,000 taking part so far.

10.30am: Prime Minister Perry Christie has arrived after going with the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling, to the grave of Sir Lynden Pindling to lay a wreath.

10.20am: Father Palacious said Majority Rule needs to be more meaningful for the entire country. He said we live in a country where the rich get richer and the poor get children. He said that black people breed too much and that we need to stop using our bodies to have children we can't take care of.

10.15am: Father Palacious said he is dismayed that the referendum vote did not pass because it means that the majority of people in the country still do not have rights under the Constitution and that fight must go on. He also urged the crowd to stop blaming the government for everything and claim responsibility for their actions.

10am: Father James Palacious is addressing the crowd with people still arriving. He said this is not the PLP's event, this is an event for all because it marks equality for all Bahamians, not just a few. He said the mission was accomplished but the struggle still continues.

9.25am: The marchers are arriving at the Southern Recreation Grounds now.

9.00am: There is a significant turnout for the Majority Rule March, with early estimates saying well over 1,000 are taking part.

8.50am: The march to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule is underway this morning. The event began at 7am and will continue until 10am. The route runs from Windsor Park to Bay Street and to the Southern Recreation Grounds.

Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to speak after the march.

From 10am to noon there will be a gospel concert at the Southern Recreation Grounds featuring Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Shaback, Rahming Brothers, Golden Gates Praise, Rachel Mackey and others.

From 4pm to 8pm there will be a cultural show and concert at Arawak Cay featuring the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, Her Majesty’s Prison Band, National Children’s Choir, National Youth Choir, Stileet, Geno D, Veronica Bishop and DMac.

We March Bahamas plans to march from the Clifford Park/Western Esplanade areas along Bay Street to Pompey Square at 10am. The march is part of a protest against the government and the status quo.