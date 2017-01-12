Knighthoods And Independence

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IS it ironic how the majority of those who correctly led the social and political movement for correct political reform in The Bahamas accepted awards of the Colonial masters except for probably Hon Arthur D Hanna and Hon Hubert Ingraham?

Look at the knighthoods - still awarded and even with the new National Awards can still be awarded to the Governor General – the Chief Justice to me after 43 years of Independence and still holding onto the vestiges where our Head of State remains as pre-Independence the Sovereign Monarch of the United Kingdom.

Those who led the march to where the first political party in The Bahamas, the PLP, all were granted knighthoods - Pindling, Milo Butler, Wallace-Whitfield-lsaacs (to an extent)- Foulkes - Dame Doris I have to smile as did these leaders really deceive the people as to the cause of that time? They seem to approve of the British titles.

43-year later The Bahamas through my eyes is Independent, but not sovereign and I have to ask why and why we, official Bahamas, still bow and scrape to the trappings of the Colonial era?

Listen to when the current Prime Minister is introduced anywhere - you don’t even hear that title being used in England.

It always amuses me at official functions when the first speaker goes through a litany of so-called Officials we are supposed to show respect - to me laughable and not used anywhere else but here this old tie to colonial rule lives and lives strongly concluding with that crazy phrase ..... Protocol having been established!

We will not be a true sovereign people till when we have an appointed President and we are a Democratic Republic.

It is now the PLP desperately wish to retain these colonial trappings which I find so amusing and hypocritical to say the least.

50 years on after the PLP party won the election have we really in the most serious area of our governance moved one inch forward as we seem to embrace, love the Colonial trappings we so earnestly wished to cast off?

History certainly is ironic and hypocritical.

L BAKER

Nassau,

January 9, 2017.