No Progress In Investigation Of Toggie And Bobo Claims

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force’s investigation into allegations that Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard orchestrated a murderous plot against his billionaire neighbour Louis Bacon and lawyer Fred Smith, QC, “is not going anywhere,” Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade said yesterday.

Although the allegations were contained in the hundreds of pages of affidavits filed by directors of Save the Bays last March, those making the claims never made an official complaint with the RBPF, the police chief said.

“No one has given us a complaint against those two men on record,” Commissioner Greenslade said, referring to Wisler “Bobo” Davilma and Livingston “Toggie” Bullard, the two men who were allegedly hired by Mr Nygard to engage in criminal activities.

“We’ve had those men in for questioning,” he said, referring to their arrest and subsequent release last year. “We’ve had no complaints against them. What do you like me to do? I found nothing with them in our discussions regarding criminal behaviour that we have any knowledge about. Those are issues I suspect you’ll hear about again in some other arenas, arenas that police don’t meddle in.

“We have another group that is everywhere telling the world they are in fear, the harm that’s going to happen to them, but no complaint,” Commissioner Greenslade added, likely referring to Mr Smith and other members of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, who sent a petition last year to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) requesting that the Bahamas adopt precautionary measures to prevent irreparable harm from coming to their lives.

Commissioner Greenslade said: “When we attempt to see them, they duck us. I directed my chief of detectives to see an alleged complainant and we can’t find him. We come through the front door he goes through the back. This is true. We’re playing games. If you have a complaint, members of the public and you report it we will take a statement from you. If your statement is erroneous there’s a charge for it. And that is maybe why some people don’t give a complaint because if we write it down and you lie we gon’ charge you. If I write it down and you’re found to be lying we will charge you.”

As part of the “Bobo” and “Toggie” affair, it was also alleged in court documents that an investigator, former FBI agent John DiPaolo, was hired by Save the Bahamas to uncover the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Concerns were expressed by officials that Mr DiPaolo lacked a work permit to conduct his investigations.

Commissioner Greenslade said yesterday that he is “not sure if (Mr DiPaolo)” actually came to the Bahamas.

“I formally made an inquiry with our international partners based upon the allegation we received of some foreign person coming to the Bahamas and I never received a response,” he said.