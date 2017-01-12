Stop Messing Around

EDITOR, The Tribune.

READING a recent edition of the Spectator magazine I came across an article about Pakistan entitled “How to beat Terrorism”. I know we do not have terrorism in The Bahamas but we have what can be described as local terrorism by way of murders.

Anyway in 2013 there were 2789 murders in Karachi and 51 bomb blasts. In September 2013 the then Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, called a cabinet meeting and said “Enough is enough, this has to stop” and formed a special task force to eradicate crime - the Rangers. For the year to November 2016, the number of murders in Karachi was down to 592 and the bomb blasts two - the daily murder rate is down from up to 100 a day to two. The Rangers under a very able General were given carte balance to remedy the situation and did.

Mr Christie - how about a cabinet meeting and saying “Enough is enough, 100+ murders a year is unacceptable.”

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau

January 5, 2017.