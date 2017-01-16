Neymour Upset As Fnm Choose Alternative For Exuma Race

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PHENTON Neymour, Free National Movement member of Parliament, expressed disappointment on social media over the weekend when he was not chosen as the FNM’s candidate to run in Exuma in the upcoming general election.

In a series of posts on Facebook, Mr Neymour, who claimed to have received most of the support from the party’s executive council in Exuma, engaged in a war of words with several executives of the FNM, after he was told in a post “Phenton Neymour is no more”.

The argument started when one FNM executive suggested that Exuma did not want Mr Neymour and the party’s supposed chosen candidate, Navarro Bowe, had the support of Exuma residents despite Mr Bowe reportedly receiving significantly fewer votes than Mr Neymour during a vote of the executive council in Exuma.

In response, Mr Neymour said that he had the “largest family in Exuma” and threatened to withdraw his support, as well as his family’s, from the FNM.

“This is how you publicly speak of an Exumian who has probably the largest voting family in Exuma? Former FNM MP, former FNM Cabinet minister? Hmmm, I will have a lot to say on what you call lies, someone will need a good lawyer. The majority of the Exuma FNM executives voted for me,” Mr Neymour’s post read.

“That is a fact and is public knowledge in Exuma. No driftwood can tell a man born in Exuma to leave Exuma. But I do see that you are open to me leaving and withdrawing the support of my family and I.

“I will inform my family of the position of an executive member of the FNM Exuma association. For the record, you know I have the largest family in Exuma.

“... The people from Exuma know the truth. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Mr Neymour said he was simply defending himself “against an attack by FNM executives.”

When asked if was promised by FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis that he would be the party’s candidate in Exuma, Mr Neymour said he was asked by Dr Minnis not to publicly comment on the matter any further.

“I was requested by the leader of the party, not to comment on the matter within the next three to four days to allow him to address the nomination for the Exuma constituency. As I have made the commitment to him not to make any public statements, I will reserve my comment for now.”

According to party insiders, Dr Minnis received a signed petition by over 300 FNM voters last year stating they wanted Mr Neymour to be their representative. The Tribune understands that three candidates, Mr Neymour, Mr Bowe and Joshua Sears were presented to the Exuma constituency association for the vote, with the understanding that whoever the association chose, Dr Minnis would ratify as the Exuma candidate.

Sources say Mr Neymour received 67 per cent of the vote.

Calls to Dr Minnis were not returned up to press time.

Mr Neymour served as minister of state for the environment and South Beach MP in the last Ingraham administration.

He ran as the FNM’s Exuma candidate in the 2012 general election, losing to incumbent Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) representative Anthony Moss.