Breaking News: Student Stabbed At Government High School

ANGRY and concerned parents have gathered outside Government High School on Thursday afternoon after a stabbing incident in which a student was taken to hospital in critical condition and two others were injured.

Two students are in custody helping police with their investigation.

Amid scenes of panic amongst children, video footage of which circulated on social media, police have locked down the school as they investigate the incident. The students were allowed to leave shortly before 2pm.

More details to follow

