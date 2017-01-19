Breaking News: Student Stabbed At Government High School

ANGRY and concerned parents have gathered outside Government High School on Thursday afternoon after a stabbing incident in which a student was taken to hospital in critical condition and two others were injured.
Two students are in custody helping police with their investigation.
Amid scenes of panic amongst children, video footage of which circulated on social media, police have locked down the school as they investigate the incident. The students were allowed to leave shortly before 2pm.
Regardless 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
....animals have better tolerance and logic. Tourism is finished with this generation. Well done politicians on both sides.
Publius 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
I get your frustration, but we have no role, primary at that, in how our own children turn out? It is a PLP or FNM's responsibility?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
It's the breakdown of society. A few years ago single parenthood became "The norm", then teenage pregnancy became "cute". No one could foresee that lack of discipline and absent fathers could lead to the collapse of the entire society. No one has respect for anybody or any law.
The police need to get the streets in order NOW. And I'm talking about respect for the rules of the road. The number of persons that I see just driving through red lights as if it were nothing, is absolutely alarming. Some may say it's just a red light, but it's more than that, it's complete disrespect for the law, disrespect for police and disrespect for the other person who has the right of way. Get it in order now or suffer the unforeseen consequences 10 years from now. It's about enforcing discipline and respect for others and the law.
We are in TROUBLE. These little children have been TAUGHT to not respect anybody
Regardless 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
It is guidance of culture, education and morals. Both parties have had far too many representatives laugh off behavior that should have never been tolerated. I have witnessed this far too many times. The big picture for the political elite of this country is the power of the purse and who they can divvy it up amongst. It is simply a lack of strong leadership with a long view for a better nation. Presently it is leadership which is reactive and greedy.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
I saw a bus driver on Madeira(?) drive through a red light possibly 20-30 secs after the green light came on on my side. That means his light turned red some 5-10 secs before, he was nowhere near the light when it turned red, but he came through without breaking speed. These fights in school and disrespect on the road are all the same thing. We haven't had the outbreak of road rage incidents yet, stop it before it starts.
Emac 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Oh I agree-One of my biggest pet peeve is the total disrespect of the roads by reckless and inconsiderate drivers. The problem is that it is not just a few citizens that are guilty of these crimes, but the majority of Bahamians show total disrespect to others on the road. They never use signal, they never dim their lights when necessary and now they have this habit of pulling out of a corner quickly without ever stopping. So my big question is, why are these churches so fill on Sunday and the same people who attend these churches wreak havoc on our society on a Monday? It makes me sick to the bone!
Zakary 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
The society is indeed breaking down. Top down, bottom up, however they say it. It’s also rather uncanny that there was a piece in the Nassau Guardian paper today about some CIA files that were recently declassified about Pindling in the late 1980’s.
Publius 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
It is amazing to me how we automatically go to everyone other than ourselves to address the issue of the breakdown of the family. If I get someone pregnant and I am not the father that I ought to be, that is not a politician's fault or responsibility, it is mine. If a woman has a child and the same applies, no politician is to blame for this. What we are seeing is a breakdown of the family, and of morals and values in the society, and that stems from the home in the first instance. Children are coming into this world with no guidance, no rearing, no boundaries, no sound, strong examples of what and who they should aspire to be. The streets and television are raising many of these children and we are seeing the results. What we see politicians do and get away with is a by-product of who we are as a people and the prevailing mindsets in our society.
Regardless 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Sure, give the politicians a pass then. Wow!
Publius 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
I can do nothing about your ability to comprehend what I say. That is not my responsibility once I write in a clear and cogent manner as I have done. It is not the politicians' responsibility either, ironically.
Sickened 3 hours, 1 minute ago
We need adults and the church to start convincing pregnant teenage kids to get abortions. Our society can no longer afford to have hundreds of unwanted children anymore. NO ONE can tell me that any family member cares about the parenting of the babies of these teenaged mothers. NO ONE!!!
Teleion 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
https://www.facebook.com/bahsgodparentcenter/
TalRussell 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrades! Time to renew with the old methods policing. Today's Bahamaland, the blacks have been freed from their white slave masters.... But both black and white citizens and residents are the ones now enslaved, voluntarily locked away in their homes behind security devices.
Prior to the abolition of slavery by Act of the British Parliament in 1834, there was a system of night patrols in New Providence called the Night Guard. The men forming this guard were not constables, but were also supervised by the local Magistrate. Their duties were primarily to protect the homes and businesses of the free population at night. In addition, the West India Regiment was stationed in Nassau to take care of any serious breach of peace throughout The Bahamas. These men were trained soldiers recruited from different ethnic groups in Africa and the Caribbean. They lived in barracks in isolation from the populations to ensure their loyalty in the event of local slave rebellions. In addition, their duties also included the protection of the Islands from foreign invaders. At that time, the barracks was situated on the site of the new Chinese (British Colonial) Hotel".....Right opposite the current US Embassy, which will soon be relocated - making it perfect place house night patrol forces.
sealice 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
those parents must hate having to keep those white pants clean...... hard to get blood of it....PLP off to a good start in 2017 if they are trying to break their own murder record....
alfalfa 46 minutes ago
The language in the video speaks to the lack of parental control and guidance as well as the supervision provided at government schools. Not to mention the fact that students can bring weapons to school. We are in dire straights and it is time for beefed up security and metal detectors at the schools.
