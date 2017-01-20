Updated: Students Flee In Stabbing Terror

BY SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
A TEENAGE boy is in critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times during a brawl at Government High School yesterday morning which left two other students injured.
The fight took place shortly after 11am on the school’s Yellow Elder Gardens campus.
The three teens were injured during the argument between dozens of children during the schools first recess. Two of the boys are listed in stable condition while police said the other victim was critically injured. The school was immediately put on lock down while police processed the crime scene and spoke to witnesses.
Angry parents shouted outside the school’s main gate yesterday as they waited for the students to be released, with many in fear that one of their relatives had been injured.
In a 30-second video, taken during the fight and posted on social media, several students appear to be hitting and punching each other. One young man is seen on video with what appears to be a knife in his hand, running towards the fight.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said two young men, students of GHS, are in police custody assisting police with their investigation. ACP Dean said it is “unfortunate” that the incident occurred on the school’s campus. He said there was a school policing officer at the school at the time of the brawl but because of the size of the compound and the “large student population” it is a difficult school to police.
“Shorty after 11, the school was on break when there was an altercation between a group of students that led to one student being stabbed and two others being injured,” ACP Dean told reporters at the school.
“Three were taken to hospital, one is in critical condition the other two are stable.
“We are in the early stage of our investigation. We have interviewed students and teachers to determine who might be involved, we have an idea who the persons are that were involved in the fight. We are in the early stage of the investigation,” ACP Dean said.
“It is unfortunate that this happened on the school’s campus. We do have officers that work the school premises and we will continue to review our strategies to determine how best we can minimise such incidents. We can tell you that these things do not originate in the schools; these things are a wider implication of what is happening in our communities. It comes into the school but we are in the early stages of our investigation and we hope to bring it to a resolution.”
Anger
After being unable to contact their children for several hours, concerned parents gathered at the school’s main entrance demanding answers. One of those parents, Shandell Williams, said her son called her shortly after 11am in a panic to tell her “someone was trying to stab him.”
“My son called me from the office phone,” Ms Williams said. “He said ‘mommy the boys are trying to ‘juck’ me, the boys are trying to ‘juck’ me.’ The same time someone took the phone from him. I called back, no one answered the phone.
“I’m at the school and no one is saying anything, I haven’t been able to see him, hear from him, nothing. No one coming to the gate, no one saying anything, they just telling you to be quiet and wait. How you could let someone come that close to my child to say they going to ‘juck’ him? That feeling is indescribable. I need some information. I deserve that. He is only 15.”
Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said there have been several fights at GHS since school opened and “no one seems to care enough” to do anything about it.
“This isn’t anything new,” the parent said. “Everyday these kids been fighting since school open and no one is doing anything about it. The police station right there and they fighting everyday. My daughter is in grade 11 and she told me last week one guy got hit in his head, another boy get hit with a bottle, a boy was stabbed two days ago. Government High School students been fighting everyday. I am frightened to send my daughter to school,” she said.
ACP Dean said police received no reports of any incidents at GHS for the school year. However, he said, there “may have been incidents in the nearby neighbourhoods.”
Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes was on the scene shortly after the incident. He said the government should look at the proliferation of gangs and the impact they are having on schools.
“It spills over into the school and I am told that there is a gang situation happening in the schools,” Mr Forbes, a member of the governing Progressive Liberal Party, said. “Rival gangs meeting on the campus and fighting. I believe that we have to ensure that we can live as one. This situation with the gangs has been going on for too long and it has to be nipped in the bud. We need to explain to our children the dangers of being affiliated with any gang.”
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
The investigation continues.
Former Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Thompson's article on security in schools can be read HERE.
Comments
Regardless 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
....animals have better tolerance and logic. Tourism is finished with this generation. Well done politicians on both sides.
Publius 20 hours, 26 minutes ago
I get your frustration, but we have no role, primary at that, in how our own children turn out? It is a PLP or FNM's responsibility?
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 15 minutes ago
It's the breakdown of society. A few years ago single parenthood became "The norm", then teenage pregnancy became "cute". No one could foresee that lack of discipline and absent fathers could lead to the collapse of the entire society. No one has respect for anybody or any law.
The police need to get the streets in order NOW. And I'm talking about respect for the rules of the road. The number of persons that I see just driving through red lights as if it were nothing, is absolutely alarming. Some may say it's just a red light, but it's more than that, it's complete disrespect for the law, disrespect for police and disrespect for the other person who has the right of way. Get it in order now or suffer the unforeseen consequences 10 years from now. It's about enforcing discipline and respect for others and the law.
We are in TROUBLE. These little children have been TAUGHT to not respect anybody
Regardless 20 hours, 11 minutes ago
It is guidance of culture, education and morals. Both parties have had far too many representatives laugh off behavior that should have never been tolerated. I have witnessed this far too many times. The big picture for the political elite of this country is the power of the purse and who they can divvy it up amongst. It is simply a lack of strong leadership with a long view for a better nation. Presently it is leadership which is reactive and greedy.
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 9 minutes ago
I saw a bus driver on Madeira(?) drive through a red light possibly 20-30 secs after the green light came on on my side. That means his light turned red some 5-10 secs before, he was nowhere near the light when it turned red, but he came through without breaking speed. These fights in school and disrespect on the road are all the same thing. We haven't had the outbreak of road rage incidents yet, stop it before it starts.
Emac 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
Oh I agree-One of my biggest pet peeve is the total disrespect of the roads by reckless and inconsiderate drivers. The problem is that it is not just a few citizens that are guilty of these crimes, but the majority of Bahamians show total disrespect to others on the road. They never use signal, they never dim their lights when necessary and now they have this habit of pulling out of a corner quickly without ever stopping. So my big question is, why are these churches so fill on Sunday and the same people who attend these churches wreak havoc on our society on a Monday? It makes me sick to the bone!
Zakary 20 hours ago
The society is indeed breaking down. Top down, bottom up, however they say it. It’s also rather uncanny that there was a piece in the Nassau Guardian paper today about some CIA files that were recently declassified about Pindling in the late 1980’s.
Publius 19 hours, 15 minutes ago
It is amazing to me how we automatically go to everyone other than ourselves to address the issue of the breakdown of the family. If I get someone pregnant and I am not the father that I ought to be, that is not a politician's fault or responsibility, it is mine. If a woman has a child and the same applies, no politician is to blame for this. What we are seeing is a breakdown of the family, and of morals and values in the society, and that stems from the home in the first instance. Children are coming into this world with no guidance, no rearing, no boundaries, no sound, strong examples of what and who they should aspire to be. The streets and television are raising many of these children and we are seeing the results. What we see politicians do and get away with is a by-product of who we are as a people and the prevailing mindsets in our society.
Regardless 18 hours, 59 minutes ago
Sure, give the politicians a pass then. Wow!
Publius 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
I can do nothing about your ability to comprehend what I say. That is not my responsibility once I write in a clear and cogent manner as I have done. It is not the politicians' responsibility either, ironically.
Sickened 19 hours, 4 minutes ago
We need adults and the church to start convincing pregnant teenage kids to get abortions. Our society can no longer afford to have hundreds of unwanted children anymore. NO ONE can tell me that any family member cares about the parenting of the babies of these teenaged mothers. NO ONE!!!
Teleion 17 hours, 39 minutes ago
https://www.facebook.com/bahsgodparentcenter/
TalRussell 18 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrades! Time to renew with the old methods policing. Today's Bahamaland, the blacks have been freed from their white slave masters.... But both black and white citizens and residents are the ones now enslaved, voluntarily locked away in their homes behind security devices.
Prior to the abolition of slavery by Act of the British Parliament in 1834, there was a system of night patrols in New Providence called the Night Guard. The men forming this guard were not constables, but were also supervised by the local Magistrate. Their duties were primarily to protect the homes and businesses of the free population at night. In addition, the West India Regiment was stationed in Nassau to take care of any serious breach of peace throughout The Bahamas. These men were trained soldiers recruited from different ethnic groups in Africa and the Caribbean. They lived in barracks in isolation from the populations to ensure their loyalty in the event of local slave rebellions. In addition, their duties also included the protection of the Islands from foreign invaders. At that time, the barracks was situated on the site of the new Chinese (British Colonial) Hotel".....Right opposite the current US Embassy, which will soon be relocated - making it perfect place house night patrol forces.
sealice 18 hours, 9 minutes ago
those parents must hate having to keep those white pants clean...... hard to get blood of it....PLP off to a good start in 2017 if they are trying to break their own murder record....
alfalfa 16 hours, 49 minutes ago
The language in the video speaks to the lack of parental control and guidance as well as the supervision provided at government schools. Not to mention the fact that students can bring weapons to school. We are in dire straights and it is time for beefed up security and metal detectors at the schools.
Greentea 14 hours, 43 minutes ago
stop blaming politicians and the village for these lost children. it helped that i had a grandfather with values and a mother who also had it because if it was left up to my pa i would be running the streets now. these boys are not being parented by mothers and fathers - the buck stops there as far as i am concerned. never once heard my mother blame a politician for my behavior or how bad or good i did in school so passing the buck on these kids is BS. their parents generation have done a piss poor job of raising them and thats the beginning and end of the story.
Publius 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Precisely
John 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Parenting is not a simple, easy task today and definitely requires the input of both parents. Children have the access to television, the internet and social media, electronic games that encourages violence, disrespect for authorities, and even murder. And of course cell phones. Most parents are not as technically savvy as their children and so they have no way of restricting their children from the usage of these devices or even censoring them. A broken society is usually a reflection of a broken family and the anger and violence and lack of tolerance built in so many is unbelievable. And yes it is reflected in the way they drive even. Some suggest that diet has strong influence on behavior and one fast food chain has been promoting its "angry" food for several years now. As if to give the message that being angry is being normal. And unfortunately there are families living in the same house that have little or no interaction with other. But they all have Facebook and so that is the behavior they reflect. They 'block ' people out of their lives and lose civil skills.
