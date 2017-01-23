Rebel Confusion

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AS a Bahamian who is concerned about the leadership of my country, I am constrained to ask who is in charge of the “Rebel seven” and the DNA “Coalition”, if there is one?

We know that Dr Minnis is the leader of the FNM, but there seems to be some disagreement as to who is the leader of the “new bold coalition”.

One day Loretta Butler-Turner says that there is a new coalition coming, but then the next day Bran McCartney says that there is no such coalition forming.

Who is right? Who is leading the Official Opposition in the Parliament if the leaders of the two houses can’t even agree on whether they talked about forming a coalition?

This is mind-boggling. If they can’t agree on whether they have talked then how do they think they can be a real opposition in the upcoming election? Every day it becomes more and more clear that this move by Loretta was fool hearted and that she is not a leader.

She blamed Dr Minnis for not being a good Leader of the Opposition, but she has proved from Day One that she is even worse.

Every move she has made has failed. It is time for her to step up or step down.

CONCERNED

Nassau,

January, 2017.