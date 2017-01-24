Lessons For Our Democracy

EDITOR, The Tribune,

Richard Coulson’s article in today’s Tribune was, as usual, exceptionally well done. His ending, on the message that our Bahamian Political Leaders would wisely pay attention to, is right on the money.

As I read this article this morning, the BBC was covering the left wing Primary in France, and ended with words to the effect that one of the three candidates running in the general election would certainly have a better chance of winning a General Election, than would all three.

Why are our political “leaders” so blind, or arrogant, that they cannot foresee the outcome of the Bahamas General Election, mere months away now, if they continue with their stubborn egocentric antics.

One of the things that was more than clear, in both WeMarch events, was that the participants all held allegiance to one or other of our major parties or factions thereof including the Governing Party.

And, as is highly likely, they are enormously frustrated by the politics of our faction’s leaders. The thought occurs that maybe, like the Trumpers of America, and the Brexiteers of England, the Bahamian people don’t really give a damn about political parties, and may very well vote for a candidate, based on what that candidate can deliver.

Maybe this is what Renard Henfield has been called to do.

By leading, as he does so well, perhaps he and his WeMarch group can force a Rainbow of elected members to the House of Assembly.

It seems only at that point in time, would our party leaders, and wannabe leaders, realise that they have not in fact been anointed by God.



















BRUCE G. RAINE

Nassau,

January 23, 2017.