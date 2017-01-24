Plp Convention: First Night

11.15pm: That brings an end to tonight's live coverage of the PLP convention. The big talking points were Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key arriving and saying he's “done and finished” with the FNM and Deputy Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis raising the issue of national service.

Don't miss Wednesday's Tribune for full coverage and reaction from the first night's events.

11.12pm: He says “we're not like the other side. We don't dance on stage together one night and stab each other in the back the next”.

11.10pm: Still on the subject of crime, the Deputy PM says it's time to look at a national service proposal.

11.05pm: There's applause for Mr Davis as he says “a gang is no replacement for a family”. He says the answers to our crime problem aren't going to come from one source.

11.00pm: He says the govt has built many thing, but he is most proud of Urban Renewal 2.0. He says “we can't afford to turn back the clock and stop this country's progress.”

10.55pm: Mr Davis says all across the Bahamas “we can show you where the VAT money gone” - and describes infrastructure development.

10.45pm: The Deputy PM ended up with a significant crowd on the stage with him there, singing along to Al Green's “Let's Stay Together”.

10.42pm: Now it's time for Deputy Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis who makes his way through the crowd to the stage.

10.30pm: Video of Prime Minister Perry Christie's arrival at the convention at around 10pm:

10.27pm: He says the Progressive Liberal Party is the only choice.

10.25pm: Dr Darville says he remains optimistic about the future of Grand Bahama. He says a tripartite agreement will create sustainable jobs.

10.20pm: He says the government is about to break ground on the Freeport Community Clinic.

10.15pm: Minister of Grand Bahama and Pineridge MP Dr Michael Darville is on the stage and asks “are you ready to build the Bahamas together?”

10.12pm: She urges the Bahamas to “stay with what you know” and says: “Yamacraw, stay with Mel when we ring the bell”.

10.10pm: Mrs Griffin thanks her Yamacraw constituents.

10.07pm: She says 'this Prime Minister and this government' is leading the charge in working for people with disabilities.

10.05pm: After Mr Christie's warm welcome, the convention is now hearing from Minister of Social Services and Community Development Melanie Griffin.



9.50pm: Prime Minister Perry Christie has arrived and is making his way through the crowd.

9.50pm: Adrianna Knowles is on the stage now, talking about the National Development Plan.

9.45pm: After a speech primarily about environmental concerns, Mr Dorsett ends, like tonight's other speakers, with a message of party unity.

9.35pm: He praises the Prime Minister's “bold vision” which has helped protect Bahamian waters. Mr Dorsett focuses on a “renewable energy future”.

9.30pm: Southern Shores MP Kenred Dorsett is speaking - he says his constituency will be in the winning corner for the PLP at the next election.

9.30pm: The convention has just heard from North Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting.

9.07pm: Mr Halkitis says the PLP has been able to double the investment in scholarships for young people, spend millions on roads, hiring doctors, teachers, immigration officers and lists many other examples of government spending ending with the refrain “that's where the VAT money's gone!”

9.05pm: Mr Halkitis says as a result of the government's reform programme, “we have been able to get our finances on a good footing”.

9.05pm: He says the government thought long and hard over VAT - but it was introduced at one of the lowest rates in the world, and customs rates were lowered too.

9.00pm: Michael Halkitis, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, is now on the stage.

8.38pm: He gives a “big shout out” to the people of Golden Gates.

8.35pm: Mr Gibson says the FNM “simply don't want change” and adds “rest assured, the Progressive LIberal Party is there for you”.

8.30pm: Minister of Labour Shane Gibson is now on the stage. He is also harshly critical of the former administration, but says the next three days are not about looking back. He says, thanks to legislation, what happened at Sandals last year will never happen again.

8.20pm: The PLP Chairman hits out at FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis and says the PLP is the only united party.

8.18pm: Mr Roberts hits out at the last FNM government and says Baha Mar will open this winter. He said if it was left to the FNM, Baha Mar would never open.

8.12pm: PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts takes to the stage. He extends a “special welcome” to Edison Key. He says “tell them to put that in their pipe and smoke it”.

8.05pm: The National Anthem gets the PLP Convention underway.

7.35pm: CENTRAL and South Abaco MP Edison Key entered the Progressive Liberal Party's convention hall after 7pm Tuesday to resounding applause, cheers and greetings by members of the governing party at the first night of the PLP's convention.

Mr Key told The Tribune he is “done and finished” with the Free National Movement (FNM) and that party's leader, Dr Hubert Minnis.

When asked if he has rejoined the PLP, Mr Key said: “We’ll see what’s going to happen. I’m definitely not with the FNM or Hubert Minnis, I’m out.”

In December, he accused Dr Minnis and FNM officials of going behind his back and having secret meetings in his constituency about selecting another candidate for the area.

That same month, he was one of seven FNM MPs who wrote a letter of no confidence in Dr Minnis to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, asking her to strip him of his post as Official Opposition leader. Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was later appointed as Dr Minnis’ replacement.

Mr Key, a former member of the PLP, resigned as a PLP senator in 2005 and later left the party. He joined the FNM shortly afterwards.

7.30pm: The three-day PLP convention gets underway tonight at the Melia hotel on Cable Beach. PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts and others are expected to bring remarks.