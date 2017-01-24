Plp Supporters Flock To The Melia For Three-Day Convention

HUNDREDS of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters and delegates assembled at the Melia Resort on Tuesday morning to register and get ready for the party's three-day convention.

The atmosphere was a lively one as people bustled in and out of the hotel. The convention delegates and party supporters appeared to be from diverse age ranges, however most of them appeared to be middle-aged. While there were scattered groups of people wearing shirts in support of either Prime Minister Perry Christie or his leadership challenger, Alfred Sears, QC, the vast majority of people were merely dressed in PLP paraphernalia, without indication of whom they support for leader.

A steady stream of top PLP officials made an appearance during the morning session, including Deputy Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis, Transport & Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, Agriculture & Fisheries Minister V Alfred Gray, State Minister for Finance Michael Halkitis and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller. Along with Mr Sears, several permanent secretaries of various government ministries also appeared.

Dressed in a suit wearing a gold tie and gold handkerchief, Steven Seymour, a reserve assistant commissioner of police, was also present at the morning session.

The event opens to the public at 7pm tonight, where PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts and others are expected to bring remarks.