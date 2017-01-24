EDITOR, The Tribune.

LAST evening January 21, 2017. I took my fiancée to dinner. We decided on Twisted Lime after not going there for about two years, from a bad experience, hoping to have an enjoyable evening.

On arriving at 8.30pm, and being seated, we placed our drinks order, followed by our appetizers, and our entrée, my fiancée ordered the Pennie Shrimp Pasta. I ordered the Rack of Lamb Medium, which when presented was not properly skinned of the fat.

On cutting my Lamb Chop, only to discover that it was well done, I called the waitress over and told her my order was wrong, that I had a well-done Rack of Lamb and it was not what I ordered. I asked her to please bring her Supervisor over who I explained my dissatisfaction to, she then took it back, I then heard a staff member with some very uncomplimentary remarks coming from the kitchen.

I then asked for my cheque and decided to leave, realising that nothing had changed over the last two years.

I have followed in my father’s footsteps. Kelly Burrows, in acquiring the taste for fine dining who have made his mark in the Hospitality Industry, and I have adopted a lot of his traits in not settling for mediocrity, like him, I expect excellence in the service industry of which I am a part.

Being the Beverage Manager at the Atlantis Casino, I convey to my staff daily about excellence. Sad to say, it is a foreign language in most establishments today, and it’s sad, we being a tourist destination.

What happened to the days when customer service and satisfaction came first? And the guest is, always right?

It’s obvious that a lack of training, of your personnel at Twisted Lime is in dire need.

I will never recommend it, and will never go back there again. I was sorely disappointed with the cavalier comportment that I experienced once again.

DILLON A BURROWS

Nassau,

January 22, 2017.