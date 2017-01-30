Convention Show

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Congratulations, Mr Christie!

The final night of the PLP convention was an incredible, mindboggling, and sensational performance. It was a first class success act, and I can only say, “congratulations, Mr Christie”.

The lopsided victory experienced in the leadership race with Mr Sears, was another remarkable feat, which also deserves heartiest commendation.

Mr Christie has made believers of many of us naysayers. It is my hope and prayer that as he indicated, “he intends to prove himself worthy of the confidence reposed in him, and not fail his loyal supporters nor the Bahamian people”.

My daily prayer is that he will not fail God, nor the Bahamian people.

It is no secret that I have been critical of many of Mr Christie’s decisions in recent times. Given the degree of support for Mr Christie’s continued leadership of the PLP, and the country, as was evident at the convention, including the support of many highly respected pastors, I was left bereft of words.

Like the Old Testament prophet in Habakkuk 2:1, “I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower, and will watch to see what (God) will say unto me”.

In the interim, there is one thing of which I am absolutely certain; “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”. Proverbs 14:34.

PASTOR JEREMIAH DUNCOMBE

Leader of The Gatekeepers,

Nassau,

January 29, 2017.