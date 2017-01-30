Minister Slams Tv Guest’S Terror Claim As Rubbish

FOREIGN Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell has hit out at a “rubbish” statement made on a US television news show by a reported expert in security and terrorism who portrayed the Bahamas as having terrorist links.

After facing backlash from angry Bahamians on his Twitter page, MSNBC correspondent Malcolm Nash, who said he has more than 35 years in US intelligence, apologised for his error.



“Today (Saturday) on MSNBC cable news, on a show hosted by Joy-Ann Reid a guest, Malcolm Nance, a reported expert in security and terrorism, made the following statement: ‘We (the United States) have not banned terrorists from Brazil. ISIS has dozens of members from Brazil or Trinidad or the Bahamas who have more terrorists members than any of those other countries.’”

He was speaking in opposition to US President Donald Trump’s recent ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days. The ban includes Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq.

“In today’s atmosphere, the video clip is being spread around at a clipped pace,” the ministry’s statement added.

“Upon hearing the report, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell spoke with the prime minister, the national security minister, the head of SIB in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, all of whom are responsible for the country’s national security and they have no knowledge of any such terrorists or group of terrorists or any individual terrorist that is related to ISIS or any other terrorist organisation in the Bahamas.”

Mr Mitchell told ZNS news on Saturday that the remarks were “rubbish”.

Mr Mitchell also indicated that the Bahamas Mission to the United States has been asked to reach out to US counterparts, to MSNBC and Mr Nance himself to find out what the source of the allegation is. The mission has been asked to ask for a retraction.

After a Bahamian tweeted for Mr Nance to apologise, the US author responded: “Done. A report on Brussels ISIS attacker with Bahamian passport was refuted. Apologies #Bahamas.”

In March 2016, Interpol listed that Khalid el-Bakraoui, one of two Belgium suicide bombers, had dual Belgian and Bahamian nationality and had been wanted in Belgium on charges of terrorism. The Bahamian reference was later removed.

Bahamian government officials later said that the matter was an error.

“The Belgians have come back to us and said that the matter was done in error,” Mr Mitchell said last March. “And that it appears . . . both persons were Moroccan citizens at birth and assumed Belgian nationality. They have no explanation as to why is ended up being (reported as) the Bahamas.”