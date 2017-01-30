EDITOR, The Tribune.

“When one with honeyed words but evil mind persuades the mob, great woes befall the state.” ― Euripides, Orestes

The “We March” organisers have been highly successful of one thing, and that is to deceive the Bahamian people that they really have their best interest at heart. But the fact of the matter is that they are being funded by a special interest group to destabilise the government and/or confuse the electorate.

In the initial stages and even after the first march, some usually sober minded people who have been starved for excitement, have been caught off guard marching with no real reason or purpose.

After the first march, many talked about how much fun they had and who all attended. But when asked why they marched, the answer was they did not know. The fellowship and another excuse to party were the most common reasons.

The disrespect and weak reason for the group marching separately on Majority Rule day was just short of being sacrilegious. Regardless what asinine reason was given, how could any patriotic black Bahamian not respect or want to celebrate the day when we as a people were finally in charge of our own affairs.

January 10, 1967 was a day that should be tattooed on the chest of all Bahamians of colour. Even if the Bahamians who “have arrived” don’t want to identified with the common man over the hill, they cannot deny that their start came from this infamous day.

So the “We March” with no real agenda have lost the rest or many of its “blind followers”, but they have managed to “hoodwink” the unions to help them get some credibility with a combined march. Honestly, I am stunned that wise union leaders cannot see that they are being used, but no one asked me.

These events remind me only of the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin. For those unfamiliar with the tale, it is set in 1284 in the town of Hamelin, Lower Saxony, Germany. This town was facing a rat infestation, and a piper, dressed in a coat of many coloured, bright cloth, appeared. The piper played his pipe to lure the rats into the Weser River, where all but one drowned.

Be careful who you follow and were they are taking you. It is high time someone asks if the organisers were authentic, what is their motive, plan and destination.

You may be surprised what answer you get.

Laser focused!

IVOINE W. INGRAHAM

Nassau,

January 28, 2017.