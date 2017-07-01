Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man on bail for murder was shot dead in the Nassau Street area on Friday night.

Shortly after 10.00pm, officers responding to a report arrived on the scene near Meadow Street and discovered the body.

Police confirmed that the victim was being electronically monitored and was on bail for murder.

• Police are also investigating two armed robberies that took place on Friday.

In the first incident, around 4.00pm, a woman was sitting in her black 2007 Toyota Passo, vehicle license plate number AD7279, on Dennis Court off Sea Breeze Lane, when three males approached armed with handguns and robbed her of her cell phone and purse. The assailants then sped off in the woman’s vehicle.

In the second incident, around 11.30pm, a man and a female friend were sitting in his dark coloured Honda vehicle on Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with handguns approached in a Silver Honda Accord and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.