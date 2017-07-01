Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man on bail for murder was shot dead in the Nassau Street area on Friday night.
Shortly after 10.00pm, officers responding to a report arrived on the scene near Meadow Street and discovered the body.
Police confirmed that the victim was being electronically monitored and was on bail for murder.
• Police are also investigating two armed robberies that took place on Friday.
In the first incident, around 4.00pm, a woman was sitting in her black 2007 Toyota Passo, vehicle license plate number AD7279, on Dennis Court off Sea Breeze Lane, when three males approached armed with handguns and robbed her of her cell phone and purse. The assailants then sped off in the woman’s vehicle.
In the second incident, around 11.30pm, a man and a female friend were sitting in his dark coloured Honda vehicle on Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with handguns approached in a Silver Honda Accord and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.
Comments
DDK 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
"Police confirmed that the victim was being electronically monitored and was on bail for murder."
WHY was he on BAIL for MURDER and WHO was monitoring his whereabouts?????? SSDD
sheeprunner12 51 minutes ago
The Bahamian judicial system has learned how to get rid of the bad boys ....... put them on bail with an ankle bracelet .......... and let the Grim Reaper do the rest
John 7 minutes ago
If this type of vigilante justice was working the murder rate would be decreasing and not increasing. Furthermore it only puts more fear in the community when citizens see that anyone can be gunned down anywhere at anytime and no one is ever charged with the murder. Families have to live without closure and in the fact of all the gossip and rumors put out on the streets. And rather than 'getting rid of the bad boys', it causes more good guys to turn bad. They feel there is a need to protect themselves and then there is the desire to revenge the killings of their homies. Most likely they go after the wrong set of people and, as far as anyone knows, the killers who were usually masked can show up to work next day looking respectable or on the next flight off the island or outta the country.
