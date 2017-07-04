Caricom Debut For Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN Grenada yesterday, ahead of the 38th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government of CARICOM, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis shared his hope for discussions with regional partners on the stagnant tourism industry and factors that inhibit business growth.

"We all share common problems," Dr Minnis said after he arrived on the island, according to audio provided by Bahamas Information Services (BIS).

"We are faced with an economy that is not growing very well, we are faced with crime, we are faced with climate change. Our number one industry not only in the Bahamas but throughout the Caribbean is tourism; we must find and discuss ways of improving and expanding tourism because tourism has not grown in the Caribbean region during the past 10 years, if not more, but it is growing elsewhere and it's essential for us to deal with that appropriately.

"We must look at the factors inhibiting or prohibiting business growth in the region. Energy is an important factor. We'll be looking at alternative energy -- solar, wind and other forms of energy."

Dr Minnis is the head of state with responsibility for tourism.

He will give his inaugural speech to the body Tuesday evening, during the meeting's opening session.

Accompanying Dr Minnis are his wife, Patricia Minnis, Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd, Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister Joshua Sears, Bahamas Ambassador-designate to CARICOM Reuben Rahming, and the Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen-Haylock.

The CARICOM meeting will end July 6.