Video: Man Dies After Three-Car Collision On New Providence Highway

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead after he was thrown through the windshield of a vehicle in which he was a passenger during a three-car collision Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after noon on New Providence Highway, south of Saunders Beach.

Police said the incident involved a white Kia vehicle driven by a man with a male passenger, and a 2001 freight liner flatbed truck, also driven by a man.

During the collision, the male passenger was ejected from the Kia vehicle into the street, police said.

The driver of the Kia and his passenger were taken to hospital, where the passenger later died.

Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs, Officer in Charge of the Traffic Division, said the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver remains in stable condition. The driver of the flatbed was not injured, police said. Investigations are continuing.