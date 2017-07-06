All Options Considered After Rbc Pull-Out From Bimini

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration is "considering all options" to replace banking services on Bimini when the island's only bank branch closes its operations next month, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest has confirmed.

Mr Turnquest, also the minister of finance, confirmed as much to The Tribune yesterday, days after Bimini businesses were said to be "up in arms" over Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) decision to cease operations on the island come August 2.

His confirmation also comes after some Bimini businesses have called on the government to step in and resolve the matter, with at least one suggesting that a Bank of The Bahamas branch could serve as a viable replacement for the island.

Pakesia Parker Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, recently said she would "stop at nothing" in her attempts to urge the government to "attract a viable and suitable" replacement for RBC.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday and asked if the government was considering placing a BOB branch on Bimini, Mr Turnquest said: "We are considering all options."

According to a public notice, RBC advised clients that the bank would be merging its Bimini branch with the RBC Freeport branch on Grand Bahama, effective August 2.

The Bimini branch will close at 3pm, and ATM services will also cease, leaving businesses, residents, and visitors with no access to banking services on the island.

The bank informed clients that its branch network is evolving.

Mrs Edgecombe has said the bank's decision is "devastating" to the island at this time, and that every effort is being made to have RBC reconsider its position.

"I remain focused on and committed to improving the quality of life for Biminites and all Bahamians," she said recently. "I will continue to update residents on this pressing matter."

Earlier this year, RBC unveiled plans to close its locations in Bimini, Spanish Wells in North Eleuthera, the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) and Treasure Cay in Abaco.

At the time, RBC told Tribune Business that all four branches would be consolidated with remaining locations.

According to RBC, the Treasure Cay branch would be merged with Marsh Harbour, LPIA would be consolidated with RBC's Cable Beach operation, while the Bimini and Spanish Wells locations would be merged with Freeport and Harbour Island, respectively.