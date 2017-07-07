Man Charged Over Attempted Purse Snatching

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of being the suspect behind an attempted purse snatching.

Stanley Sinclair, 37, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing the charge of attempted robbery which was brought under section 339 (1) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that he, on Wednesday July 5, attempted to rob Rosalie Williams of her handbag.

The accused, who had no lawyer, was asked whether he wished for the case to be heard in Magistrate’s Court or Supreme Court.

Sinclair elected the former and pleaded guilty to the charge.

"I'm a Sandiland’s patient," Sinclair told the magistrate.

The chief magistrate decided to adjourn the matter pending verification of Sinclair's claim, and to be certain that his plea was unequivocal.

She asked police prosecutor Sgt Timothy Saunders to make the necessary inquiry with Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Sinclair was remanded into custody at the department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance on July 14.